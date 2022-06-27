Elba scolds the public who asks for “Bolsonaro out” and hears “Olê, olê, Lula” back

This Sunday (26), Elba Ramalho performed at the São João party, at Parque de Exposições, in Salvador, and was irritated by the public. This is because the people present started shouting “Bolsonaro out”.

Very uncomfortable with the demonstration, the artist scolded her. “I don’t want to do politics, sorry. This is a Saint John show. It’s not a rally,” she complained. However, the audience continued shouting “Fora Bolsonaro” for a few seconds.

Afterwards, the singer asked her team to show a video. At the moment when the transmission was being prepared, the public started to shout: Olê, olê, olê, olá, Lula, Lula!”.

Realizing that the audience wanted to show their political side, Elba was silent for a few seconds. After a while, she stated that people were free to take a stand.

“The audience is demonstrating. As we live in a democratic country, we have to leave. Each has the president he deserves,” he declared.

When the public stopped demonstrating, Ramalho continued with the show.

Check out the video:

Bolsonarista Elba Ramalho didn't like the people speaking out against Bolsonaro and in favor of Lula

Protests against President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) have become common at the June parties that are taking place in the Northeast this month. In Caruaru, the head of the federal executive was booed by a large part of the audience. In Campina Grande, during the concert by singer Juliette, the name of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) was honored.

