Elderly couple from Ceará stabbed to death in RJ; what is known about the case

An elderly couple residing in Fortaleza was stabbed to death in the early hours of Saturday, 25, in a residential condominium in the Jardim Botânico neighborhood, an upscale area of ​​Rio de Janeiro. The Homicide Division of the Rio de Janeiro Civil Police reported that the main suspect in the crime is the boyfriend of the couple’s son. 40-year-old Navy officer Cristiano da Silva Lacerda, who was also found unconscious in the property along with the victims. The suspect was arrested in the act and is in police custody at a hospital in the region.

Elders Geraldo Pereira Coelho, 73, and Oselia da Silva Coelho, 72, are believed to have been stabbed by their former son-in-law while they were sleeping. According to the victims’ son, Professor Felipe da Silva Coelho, 39, the couple used to rest early on the sofa bed in the living room, where their bodies were found. At the time, her ex-boyfriend, the frigate captain, was on the bed-trunk in the bedroom with a bloody knife. He was arrested and taken to the Navy Hospital.

THEthe globe, the teacher said that, after finding his parents dead, he screamed and asked the neighbors in the building for help. He also spoke to the condo manager, who said she didn’t hear any scuffles or arguments that night around the time of the crime. The couple was in Rio to spend a season with their son and would return to Fortaleza, Ceará, next week. This Monday, the 27th, the bodies will be brought to the capital of Ceará and buried in the Jardim Metropolitano Cemetery.

The victims’ son also said that he and Cristiano had been separated since the last Carnival, in April, after two years of relationship. However, the soldier continued to live in the apartment where the two lived, in the Botanical Garden, where the crime took place, until he managed to find another location. Also according to the professor, the two broke up after a violent fight, in which the officer slapped him in the face and punched him in the chest.

Christian call



On the night of the crime, Felipe was called to an event in Ipanema, and left his parents with Cristiano at home. According to the teacher, at a certain point, the soldier started sending messages, saying that he needed to go back because his mother was feeling sick.

“He texted me, said that my mother was not well and that I was supposed to go back. At the same time I asked for an Uber. He kept sending other messages, asking if I would come back or stay with my friends. And he also offended me”, reported Felipe, adding that, when he got home, he already found his parents dead on the sofa bed.

The bodies were found on the sofa bed of the apartment by the Fire Department and later taken to the Legal Medical Institute (IML). The suspect, according to the police, was inside the trunk bed that is in the boyfriend’s room. He had a bloody knife and appeared to be intoxicated. A bottle of alcoholic beverage, syringes and several boxes of controlled use medicines were also found by Military Police inside the property.

About love

In the early afternoon of this Saturday, 25, Felipe used social networks to honor his parents. “Forever together, in the arms of the father. My eternal loves. Nothing will erase this love. I love you, father. I love you, mother”, wrote the teacher on his Instagram profile. In the publication, relatives, friends and family members offered solidarity. “The most special, loving people in this world, why my God?”, commented a cousin of Felipe. “We are here for you, we love you, you are part of our life! Your cry is ours”, wrote a friend of his.

During the early hours of Monday, the professor returned to use social media to talk about the pain he feels, thanking the messages of support he has received from friends and loved ones: “We appreciate the messages of support at this very painful time”.

Investigations into the double murder are conducted by the Capital Homicide Police Station (DHC), where a police investigation into the case was initiated. One of the possible motivations for the attack would be jealousy.

THE PEOPLE requested more details about the incident from the press office of the Civil Police of the State of Rio de Janeiro, on the afternoon of this Saturday, 25th, but the corporation limited itself to saying that “the perpetrator was arrested by military police and booked in the act for the deaths of Geraldo Pereira Coelho and Oselia da Silva Coelho

Questions, Criticism and Suggestions? Talk to us

tags