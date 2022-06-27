Elizangela loses role in “Travessia”, Globo’s new soap opera

Elizangela loses role in “Travessia” after refusing to take a vaccine against Covid-19 (Photo: Globo/Estevam Avellar)

The actress Elizabeth, 67, will be left out of the cast of “Travessia”, Globo’s next 9 pm soap, for refusing to take the vaccine against Covid-19. She, who is a strong supporter of the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and anti-vaccine, would not have presented proof of vaccination and, therefore, was disconnected from Gloria Perez’s plot.

according to F5, Luci Pereira was chosen to replace the actress in the role. Neither Elizangela nor Globo has commented on the matter, but vaccination has been a requirement of the broadcaster since last year, when vaccines began to be applied to the Brazilian population.

On her social media, the actress is notoriously against vaccination, and has even compared immunization to rape. In a December 2020 post, Elizangela posted a montage with a syringe alongside the caption: “Forced penetration without consent is rape. My body, my rules,” she wrote in the caption of the image, which was censored by Instagram.

In January of this year, she was hospitalized for complications from Covid-19 and, still, said that she would not take the vaccine: “No [tomei]. I can’t and I don’t want to. It’s not a vaccine, it’s an experiment. It is already more than declared, by the vaccine creator himself, that it is really an experiment. I’m not a guinea pig. I’m in favor of vaccines, I’ve always taken them, but at the moment, no”, he declared in a live with the actor. Thony DiCarloshortly after leaving the hospital.

About “Crossing”

“Travessia” should be aired in October, instead of “Pantanal”. With about 150 chapters, the feuilleton is artistically directed by Mauro Mendonça Filho, who worked with Glória Perez in the series “Dupla identity” (2014).

Everything indicates that the plot will have the face of the author, known for addressing issues that challenge society. This time, the impact of technology on people’s lives will be the main theme. Fake news, smartphones, screens, social networks and influencers are among the topics that will be raised.

Part of the soap opera will be filmed in Maranhão and Portugal, according to the author herself. “I need one of the characters to be out of Brazil for the plot to be able to take place,” Perez told the Novela das 9 podcast on GShow. On Twitter, she even posted some images of the European country and related them to “Travessia”.