Emelec may have an important drop for the game with Atltico for Libertadores

Emelec should not have the return of defender Anbal Leguizamn, who was ready to return to play after recovering from a knee injury. According to the Ecuadorian press, the 30-year-old Argentine defender complained of pain after training on Saturday (25th) and should be out of the match against Atltico.
“In one move, Anbal Leguizamn made a sudden movement that affected the same knee from which he recently recovered from an injury. Now the electric defender will have to wait a little longer to get back to training”, published journalist lvaro Riera, from the Ecuagol website. .
According to the Ecuadorian press, Emelec should start the game with Pedro Ortiz; Bryan Carabal, Marlon Meja, Eddie Guevara and Jackson Rodrguez; Dixon Arroyo, Sebastin Rodrguez, Jos Cevallos and Alexis Zapata; Joo Rojas and Alejandro Cabeza.