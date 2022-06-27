Endrick, Luis Guilherme and Vareta achieve feat at Palmeiras base

With the 2022 Copa do Brasil Sub-17 victory over Vasco, by the aggregate score of 6 to 5, three Palmeiras players achieved an unprecedented feat in the club’s history. Endrick, Luis Guilherme and Gabriel Vareta are the only ones to have won official titles in all categories of grassroots football, from under-11 to under-20.

With eight goals scored, Endrick was the tournament’s top scorer. In addition, the striker isolated himself as the Verdão player who most often scored in the competition. In all, there are 13 attempts on the account.

In addition to the dispute in question, the athlete has already won the Paulistas under-11, under-13, under-15 (twice), under-20, and the unprecedented Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior in 2022.

“It’s inexplicable. I have to thank God a lot, because it wasn’t an easy game. It was a very difficult game for us, but we managed to win the cup. Unfortunately, we lost. feet on the ground. It’s inexplicable what has been happening in our lives”, said shirt 9, who added:

“Football is what I love, it’s what I think about every day. I feel happy playing and that’s how I want to follow, happy and bringing happiness to the people I love. I’m very grateful to my family, girlfriend, friends and all staff for taking this weight off. It’s a huge happiness and joy to wear the Palmeiras shirt, and to feel good about doing what I like the most. I hope I can continue winning titles here at Palmeiras. I want to make history”, he said.

Now the jewel alviverde will be able to live in the main environment from the 21st of July, after turning 16 years old. That way, she can actually register her first contract. It is worth remembering that the same is already verbally agreed by the athlete and the board.

Palmeiras defender Gabriel Vareta also stood out and showed his value even more. On the way to the title, the captain acted as one of the pillars of the team’s defensive system. The player was present in eight of the team’s nine matches in the competition and, with his presence on the field, Verdão lost only the second game of the decision.