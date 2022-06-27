Endrick, Luis Guilherme and Vareta achieve feat at Palmeiras base

With the 2022 Copa do Brasil Sub-17 victory over Vasco, by the aggregate score of 6 to 5, three Palmeiras players achieved an unprecedented feat in the club’s history. Endrick, Luis Guilherme and Gabriel Vareta are the only ones to have won official titles in all categories of grassroots football, from under-11 to under-20.
With eight goals scored, Endrick was the tournament’s top scorer. In addition, the striker isolated himself as the Verdão player who most often scored in the competition. In all, there are 13 attempts on the account.
In addition to the dispute in question, the athlete has already won the Paulistas under-11, under-13, under-15 (twice), under-20, and the unprecedented Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior in 2022.
“It’s inexplicable. I have to thank God a lot, because it wasn’t an easy game. It was a very difficult game for us, but we managed to win the cup. Unfortunately, we lost. feet on the ground. It’s inexplicable what has been happening in our lives”, said shirt 9, who added:
“Football is what I love, it’s what I think about every day. I feel happy playing and that’s how I want to follow, happy and bringing happiness to the people I love. I’m very grateful to my family, girlfriend, friends and all staff for taking this weight off. It’s a huge happiness and joy to wear the Palmeiras shirt, and to feel good about doing what I like the most. I hope I can continue winning titles here at Palmeiras. I want to make history”, he said.
Now the jewel alviverde will be able to live in the main environment from the 21st of July, after turning 16 years old. That way, she can actually register her first contract. It is worth remembering that the same is already verbally agreed by the athlete and the board.
Palmeiras defender Gabriel Vareta also stood out and showed his value even more. On the way to the title, the captain acted as one of the pillars of the team’s defensive system. The player was present in eight of the team’s nine matches in the competition and, with his presence on the field, Verdão lost only the second game of the decision.
Also São Paulo champion in all categories in the history of the club’s base, the defender was called up to the Brazilian under-15 and under-17 team. His contract runs until the end of 2024, with a termination penalty in the amount of 80 million euros (443 million reais at the current price).
“Thank God for everything. In every year in these categories, we are always winning. It is very gratifying for us, it shows our evolution every day. Being Palmeiras is inexplicable. I can hardly find words to describe this title. Brazil is something incredible, and having the opportunity to be the captain and lift the cup is even more spectacular.
Luis Guilherme arrived at Palmeiras in 2017, after excelling in soccer schools in Aracaju, his hometown. The midfielder started his career in Verdão by the sub-11, winning right away the Paulista Championship of the category. In the following years, he also won the state under-13 and under-15.
With the same achievements as his teammate Endrick and also with a renewed contract with the club alviverde, the midfielder celebrated the moment and the unprecedented feat.
“I just have to thank God for this story and for this wonderful club. We won in all possible categories, now it’s just a matter of enjoying the moment”, said Luis Guilherme, who already had in his gallery of titles the Paulistas sub-11, sub -13 and under-15 (twice) and the São Paulo Junior Football Cup.
Now, Palmeiras is the only team to be three-time champion of the Copa do Brasil Sub-17. The Crias da Academia had already lifted the cup in the 2017 and 2019 editions, beating Corinthians and São Paulo in the decisions, respectively.
“We are happy, because it’s not a generation, it’s not a lightning bolt. In the last six years, we’ve won the Copa do Brasil Sub-17 three times. to Under-20, we are proud of the work as a whole, not only because a good team was formed. It will be a great legacy for the club, which changed its level and became a training club”, concluded João Paulo Sampaio, general coordinator of the basic categories of Verdão.
These boys not only write the present of Alviverde, but mainly the future of a club that prepared for this and reaps the fruits in a fair and victorious way.