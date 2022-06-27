Eneva (ENEV3) raises BRL 4.2 billion in share offering, Braskem (BRKM5) will redeem notes and more news

This Monday’s (27th) corporate news highlights the announcement of the redemption of notes from Braskem’s subsidiaries (BRKM5).

Eneva (ENEV3) raised around R$4.2 billion with its restricted share offering.

The Petrobras Board, in turn, should elect Caio Paes de Andrade today as the company’s president.

Check out more highlights:

Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) reported on Friday, in a material fact, that the name of Caio Paes de Andrade, nominated by the government for the presidency of the state-owned company and the fifth executive in charge of the state-owned company under Jair Bolsonaro, was approved. without restrictions by the Eligibility Committee (Celeg) of the company. The decision was not unanimous, but won the majority.

According to the statement, Paes de Andrade was appointed to the positions of board member and president of Petrobras, which needs to be supported by the company’s board of directors, which meets this Monday.

Braskem (BRKM5) announced the redemption of notes abroad through two subsidiaries.

Braskem Finance Limited, in the US, will carry out the partial redemption for holders of notes with a 6.450% bond, due in 2024. The redemption date will be on June 30th.

In the Netherlands, the petrochemical company will promote the full redemption, through Braskem Netherlands Finance, to the holders of the notes with 3.500% bonds, due in 2023. Redemption will also take place on June 30th.

Eneva (ENEV3) reported that its restricted offering of shares came out at R$14.00 per share and the operation totaled R$4.2 billion.

The company had announced the offer, indicating that it would use the proceeds to finance the acquisitions of Celsepar and Cebarra.

Eneva sold 300 million new shares at a 2.5% discount on Friday’s closing price of 14.36 reais, according to a material fact.

BTG Pactual, Bank of America, Itaú BBA, Bradesco BBI, Citi, JPMorgan, UBS and Santander coordinated the offering.

The deal comes less than a month after Eneva announced an agreement to buy Celse, one of the largest gas-fired thermoelectric plants in operation in Latin America, for R$6.1 billion.

Bank of Brazil (BBAS3)

BB (BBAS3) signed an agreement with BB Mafre to create a company to run the Broto digital platform.

The Broto platform operates in the agribusiness production chain and is currently developed by Brasilseg Companhia de Seguros, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BB MAPFRE.

Broto’s capital stock will be represented by common shares held by BB Mafre and preferred shares held by Banco do Brasil.

and the Company’s Board of Directors decided to dismiss the Chief Executive Officer, Carlos Eduardo

Tavares de Castro and for the election of Guilherme Augusto Duarte de Faria to the post.

The GPS Group informed that the acquisition, by GPS Tec Sistemas Eletrônicos de Segurança, a subsidiary of the Company, of 55% of the shares issued by the Evertical companies was concluded.

For the first time, Moody’s Local BR Risk Rating Agency assigned the Corporate Rating (CFR) ‘AA.br’ to Ânima Holding, with a stable outlook.

Getninja (NINJ3)

The company’s CEO, Eduardo Orlando L’Hotellier, increased his stake in the company’s capital, now holding 8,690,656 common shares, equivalent to 17.304% of the total.

Mobly (MBLY3) announced that it received, on June 23, a notification from CTM Investimentos that, due to acquisitions carried out in the market, investment funds and managed accounts that are under its discretionary management, reached, in aggregate, a participation equivalent to 5.75%.

