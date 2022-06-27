Ethanol price drops and it is again more advantageous than gasoline in BH – Economy

While the price of ethanol fell, diesel increased by 10% (photo: Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press) Motorists in Belo Horizonte can find the price of ethanol 3.78%, equivalent to R$ 0.20, cheaper compared to the beginning of the month, which indicates the price survey of Mercado Mineiro. The survey, carried out between the 21st and 25th of June, shows that the price of fuel has dropped, but drivers should still be aware of the price variation that can reach 25%.

The research indicates that, at the 182 gas stations surveyed, the lowest price found for ethanol was R$4.28 and the highest was R$5.35. According to the economist and coordinator of Mercado Mineiro and the ComOferta app, Feliciano Abreu, compared to the average prices on June 10, the value of ethanol dropped from R$ 5.17 to R$ 4.97. For the specialist, ethanol is once again affordable for consumers when compared to average prices, which correspond to 65% of the average price of regular gasoline. “Gasoline is going up and ethanol is going down, due to the harvest, without a doubt it will be the salvation for the consumer who has a bi-fuel car”, he points out. Gasoline

Among the stations in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte, the lowest price found for regular gasoline was R$7.14 and the highest was R$7.89, a difference of 10.50%. According to the survey, since June 10, the average price of gasoline has risen 1.57%, or R$0.12. Before, the value was R$ 7.44 and currently R$ 7.56.

Price of a liter of ethanol corresponds to 65% of the average price of regular gasoline (photo: Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press)

Diesel

With a much more significant increase, the scenario for diesel is totally different. In the last 30 days, the average price of a liter of fuel rose 10.78%, that is, R$ 0.75. Before, the average price was R$6.94 and currently R$7.69.

According to the survey, from January 2021 to June 2022, the average price of Diesel only 10 rose 99%, an increase of R$ 3.84. The average price, which was BRL 3.85, is currently BRL 7.69.

The lowest price per liter of diesel found during the survey was R$7.34 and the highest R$8.09, a variation of 10.22%. The m³ of Vehicular Natural Gas has an average price of R$ 5.59.

kitchen gas

The Mercado Mineiro survey also surveyed the variation in the prices of cylinders in 101 cooking gas depots. The 13kg bottle at the entrance varies by 39%, costing from R$104.00 to R$145.00.

The 13kg bottle delivered to the neighborhood itself has a variation of 32%. The delivered 45kg cylinder costs from R$415.00 to R$580.00, a difference of 40%.

*Intern under the supervision of sub-editor Jociane Morais