Ewbank makes fun of Gagliasso for not being able to dance

The couple Giovanna Ewbank, 35, and Bruno Gagliasso, 40, attended yesterday’s “Altas “Horas (TV Globo) and was the big subject of social networks. The actor caught the attention of fans for clumsy dances and jokes about how he met his wife.

At the beginning of the attraction, the couple exchanged compliments amid thanks to presenter Serginho Groismann for inviting his partner. “I loved that cat you called today. I loved sitting next to it”, joked Giovanna. “I also loved that you called this cat,” agreed Gagliasso. “Then you get to know each other better”, mocked the presenter.

Soon after the group Fat Family sang the song “Jeito Sexy”, Serginho Groismann proposed to the guests to face the neck challenge (of just moving the head) and Giovanna Ewbank made fun of her husband.

“Hey, guys. Go, Bruno!”, sneered Giovanna. “Are you going to deliver me here? We didn’t come to discuss it, right? Giovanna”, Bruno reacted. “Go, Bruno”, reinforced the actress. “Man, I have a certain difficulty dancing, but I’m going to try,” confessed the actor. “Okay, but the leaflet doesn’t need a leaflet”, declared Serginho Groisman, encouraging the guest to try to just shake his head.

Bruno Gagliasso says he can’t dance at Altas Horas Image: Reproduction/TV Globo

Bruno Gagliasso still returned to steal the scene in the dance department when the group “Hawaianos” took the stage to sing the hit “Desenrola, bate ejo de ladinho”. The actor even received special help from the musicians to get into the rhythm, but drew attention for the lack of waddle.

How cute are Gio and Bruno in the wee hours, dancing together — (@yas_maartins) June 26, 2022

Altas Horas: Bruno Gagliasso and Giovanna Ewbank dance hit by the group “Hawaianos” Image: Reproduction/TV Globo

how did you meet

Still in the attraction, Bruno Gagliasso was asked how he met his wife and did not miss the chance to return the provocation of the neck challenge.

Giovanna was my fan! She had my poster of Chiquititas!

Bruno Gagliasso

It’s the truth. She had a poster of chiquititas in her wardrobe and everything. Today she denies it, but she knows it’s true https://t.co/lNeG3TphRj — Bruno Gagliasso – Father of 3 (@brunogagliasso) June 26, 2022

The actress then said that she met the artist at a party in Rio de Janeiro. “He always says that. We met at a costume party. He was a gangster and I was a hippie. I was talking to two friends. I had just arrived in Rio de Janeiro, I was still a little out of place and Bruno was already a friend everyone,” he said.

“He arrived at the circle and started talking to us, friendly. He’s the nicest guy in the world. The nicest guy I’ve ever met is Bruno”, he added.

Ewbank reported that she became interested in Bruno Gagliasso and took his watch away to force him to look for him so they could keep in touch.

Then he said he was going to get a drink and I said: ‘Wow, guys, how nice he is. Do you know where?’. And nobody knew. He put a watch on my arm so we wouldn’t get lost during the party. I, who am no fool, left with the watch, so he would have to look for it. Then we started talking.

Givanna Ewbank

Giovanna Ewbank and Bruno Gagliasso have been married since 2010 and are the parents of Titi, Bless and Zyan.