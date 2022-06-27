Ex-BBB Rodrigo Mussi meets Ana Clara, with whom he would have had an affair | celebrities



Former BBBs Rodrigo Mussi and Ana Clara meet again at the Parintins Festival – Reproduction Internet

Published 06/26/2022 09:16

Rio – Former BBB Rodrigo Mussi met the presenter and also former BBB Ana Clara, with whom he would have had an affair, during the Parintins Festival, in Amazonas, on Saturday night. The two talked a lot and the closeness between them reignited the spirits of the couple’s fans.

Netizens shared videos of Rodrigo and Ana Clara talking and made several compliments. “They were good friends before the accident, it must be exciting to see him so fast,” said one person. “What I ship this couple is even a joke”, said another internet user. “She looks with such a beautiful stare”, melted another admirer.

The Parintins Festival is the first event that former BBB Rodrigo Mussi attends after being discharged from hospital due to the car accident he suffered in March this year.