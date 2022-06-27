Ex-Flamengo says “no” to Jorge Jesus and signs agreement with European champion

According to journalist Bruno Andrade, from UOL Esporte, the fate of attacking midfielder Reinier, who is the creator of Flamengo’s categories, should not be Fenerbahçe. The player who belongs to Real Madrid will be loaned again and rejected a possible move to the team of Jorge Jesus, who coached the athlete at Rubro-Negro in 2019. His destination must be precisely the coach’s former Club: Benfica.

According to the journalist, Benfica and Reinier started conversations last week, while the player was in São Paulo. On the occasion, the sporting director of the Encarnados, Rui Pedro Vaz, managed to finalize the hiring of striker David Neres and took the opportunity to probe the situation of the former Flamengo player. Like Fenerbahçe, Benfica will also play in the preliminary stages of the Champions League.

“After saying ‘no’ to Fenerbahçe, Reinier agreed to open talks with Benfica. He is interested in representing the Reds, who will now deal with the negotiation (on loan) with Real Madrid. Remember that the Merengues will not take advantage of the player in 2022/23”, published journalist Bruno Andrade on his Twitter profile. Reinier still has four years left on his contract with Real Madrid, who bought him from Flamengo for €30 million.

With little space at Real Madrid, where he was not even used in the first team, in 2020 he was loaned to Borussia Dortmund, where he played for two seasons. In all, there were 39 matches with the German team’s shirt and only one goal scored and one assist. Reinier was the team’s starter a few times and didn’t show even close to what was expected of him at Flamengo.

The athlete is a child of Rubro-Negro and debuted as a professional in 2019, the golden year of the Club, which won the Série A and Libertadores in the same year. He was sort of the 12th player on that team and an important part of the squad. There were 15 matches for the team and six goals scored, in addition to two assists. Among the most important goals are the victory over Fortaleza and against Atlético-MG.