Ex-participant detonates Globo and makes revelation about BBB backstage

Nego Di was eliminated from BBB 21 with 98.76% rejection, and more than a year later, he still hasn’t accepted his elimination from reality. In an interview with the podcast Inteligância LTDA, the former participant made accusations against Globo, claiming that the broadcaster’s reality turned him into a villain, in addition to complaining that the edition did not show his moments of jokes. “It’s hard for you to be on a show being a character all the time. The comedian is not all the time making jokes”, he shot.

“I’m a quiet, serious, shy guy. People find this strange. When I walked in I said: I’m going to sell my fish, but I want to show my side as a person. I kept playing imitating the guys, Rodolffo’s accent, I took Lumena’s foot all the time ”, he reported. Eliminated on the wall with Sarah Andrade and Fiuk, he believes he left because of the character created by Globo, which would have turned him into an evil figure.

“Later I came to understand that they have the character, the villain. Imagine if people start to like the villain? Sometimes the guys were in the office watching me, there were six monitors, and I was in my blind spot. There [quando] I was combining votes, articulating the game, the guys focused on me. Then I would start to get funny and the camera would come out. The manipulation and editing of the guys is in real time”, he insinuated.

Nego Di also commented that during the confinement they could perceive the movement behind the scenes of the program. “They operate remote cameras, they have the director talking, the cameras in the mirrors have the guys on the tracks. I saw it sometimes when I was going to get dressed, brush my teeth. Sometimes when we lay close to the wall we would hear the sound of the door opening and closing. Clash of cutlery, guys eating inside the walls! Madness!” he stated.