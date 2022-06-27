Exclusive: businessman who denounced scheme at MEC says what the bribe approach was like | Fantastic

O Fantastic presents an interview with the businessman who denounced a corruption scheme in the Ministry of Education. The accusations led to the arrest this week of former minister Milton Ribeiro and four other suspects.

Wiretaps, authorized by the Justice, ended up involving the president Jair Bolsonaro in the scandal. Now, senators are asking the Federal Supreme Court to investigate Bolsonaro’s possible interference in the investigation.

It started in Nova Odessa, in the interior of São Paulo, at an event for secretaries and mayors of the region, the denunciation that ended in the arrest of Milton Ribeiro. Complaint made by businessman and broadcaster Edvaldo Brito.

In addition to former minister Milton Ribeiro, the Federal Police arrested Pastor Gilmar Santos, president of the National Convention of Churches and Ministers of the Assemblies of God in Brazil, and Arilton Moura, director of the Political Council of the same convention..

The police believe that they charged bribes to organize meetings with Milton Ribeiro, who was still in office at the time, and to direct funds from the Ministry of Education. The Federal Police’s Acesso Pago operation began after Edvaldo Brito presented the authorities with evidence of what a bribe payment was.

“I found out that the minister had an itinerant office. The FNDE technicians went to a particular municipality, organized an event in partnership with the municipalities, and then all the other municipalities were attended to.”, says Edvaldo.

FNDE is the National Fund for the Development of Education, an agency that distributes resources from the Ministry of Education to states and municipalities. Edvaldo says that he sought out Pastor Gilmar Santos to see if it would be possible to take the then minister and the itinerant office to his region, in the interior of São Paulo..

After the meetings with the technicians, there used to be an evangelical service organized by pastors Gilmar and Arilton Moura.

“The minister preached in this service. I ended up discovering Gilmar’s contact through his own church. I called him, and he arranged to meet me in Brasília, at a hotel. I went there”, reveals Edvaldo, adding that the meeting at the hotel took place in May of last year with pastors Gilmar and Arilton. “I saw that there really was a table there where he would serve, talk. Then he would call the other person at the table.”

The two, says Edvaldo, approved the trip of the itinerant cabinet to Nova Odessa: “At that moment, I was talking to a pastor, a pastor who helped people. Because what I know is this. What I know of the Christian is to give himself”.

Then, according to the businessman, the pastors asked him and the mayor of the municipality to go to Brasília. The objective: to record a video with the then minister. After this meeting, Edvaldo says: there was a request for money made by Pastor Arilton.

“Arilton himself said: ‘Look, I need you to make a donation. It is for missionary work.’ I said, ‘All right. And how much is this donation?’, then he said: ‘Oh, around R$ 100 thousand reais is the donation’. I said, ‘It’s a lot. I don’t have. I have no condition. But I have friends, people, entrepreneurs who usually invest in the work and that I’m going to ask for a donation’.”

And in March of this year, the case came to light. On the 18th, the newspaper “Estado de S. Paulo” published a report revealing that a group led by Arilton Moura and Gilmar Santos controlled the minister’s agenda and investments of public resources. On the 24th, the newspaper “Folha de São Paulo” released an audio by Milton Ribeiro in which he claims that he served mayors who were friends of Pastor Gilmar Santos at the request of President Jair Bolsonaro.

This week, on the 9th, in a call to his daughter, the former minister reported a phone call from President Jair Bolsonaro.

“Today the president called me. He’s got the feeling again that they might want to get to him through me. He thinks they’re going to do a search and seizure at home,” said Milton Ribeiro.

In that day, Bolsonaro was at the Summit of the Americas, in the United States, along with the Minister of Justice, Anderson Torres, to whom the Federal Police is subordinate..

On June 22, last Wednesday, the Federal Police arrested the former minister; Pastors Arilton and Gilmar; and, also, Helder Diego da Silva Bartolomeu, Arilton’s son-in-law, and Luciano de Freitas Musse, former Project Manager of the Executive Secretariat of the MEC. In that day, Arilton Moura called the lawyer.

“I need you to call my wife, calm my wife. Because if there is any problem with my little girl, I will destroy everyone”, said Arilton Moura.

The Federal Police presented as evidence of the former minister’s involvement the receipt of money for the transaction of a car. Milton Ribeiro’s wife sold a vehicle to Pastor Arilton Moura’s daughter. The amount received: R$ 50 thousand. The day after their arrest, all were released, and now they are free to respond.

“It was not corruption in the way you are used to seeing in previous governments. It was a history of influence peddling. It is common”, said Jair Bolsonaro in a live.

On Friday (24th), The judge in the case decided to send the case to the Federal Supreme Court, as he understands that there are indications of interference by President Bolsonaro..

President Bolsonaro defended this Sunday (26) the former minister Milton Ribeiro. In an interview with the 4 for 4 program, on the internet, Bolsonaro said that the operation against Ribeiro was intended to embarrass the government. That “there was no hint of corruption on his part, and in my opinion he was unjustly arrested.” The president said that the Public Ministry had been against the arrest, and declared that the money deposited in the account of Milton Ribeiro’s wife was the proceeds of the sale of a car.

Justice Minister Anderson Torres wrote this Sunday, on a social network, that he did not deal with Federal Police operations with President Jair Bolsonaro on the trip they made to the United States earlier this month. The PF is subordinate to his folder. Anderson Torres stated: “I categorically assure you that, at no time, we deal with PF operations. Absolutely none of this was the agenda of any conversation of ours on that trip”.

