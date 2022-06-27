Exposing Klara Castanho is not ‘entertainment journalism’, it’s cowardice – 06/27/2022

“Pleasure” is a film that has a bitter irony in its title. On display on Mubi, a streaming platform for authored films, Ninja Thyberg’s feature delves deep into the backstage of the pornographic film industry.

It tells the story of Jessica, a 20-year-old young woman played by the Swedish Sofia Kappel who goes to Los Angeles, USA, to try her hand as an actress in “adult” films. Once at the airport, she is asked if she is there for work or for fun.

It takes little time for the aspiring star and viewers to discover that, in front of or behind the camera, no one is there to provide pleasure, amusement or entertainment. Jessica is there only to be destroyed.

This destruction feeds a mob of psychopaths, formed by people who hate women, and who feed this hatred through performance violence.

To be successful, it is necessary to cross the hardcore line by many kilometers. The further you go and the more suffering you get into the picture, the more chance you have of achieving fame and getting rich. It sounds contradictory, and it is.

In one of the heaviest passages in the film, Jessica plays with two actors who are instructed to simulate rape. She is then assaulted for real to simulate an assault. Again, it seems contradictory. And is.

“It’s just a fiction”, say the actors and their director, attentive and affectionate, when she asks to stop in the middle of a crying crisis.

Seconds later, the actress is raped again, leaving an easy-to-answer question about the boundary between violence and the performance of that violence. Both really hurt.

The scene more than implies that this violence is fueled by the audience and the industry willing to feed a death drive.

Pornography, now discussed and X-rayed in films like Ninja Thyberg’s, is not the only industry that has this hatred and this destructive drive as its engines.

Twisted and twisted, it is this hatred that often mobilizes news packed with the seal of “entertainment.” And that of “entertainment” so often has nothing: it’s just a hole in a wall of other people’s privacy open to feed another (or the same?) social psychopathy.

By the implicit rule, its targets compile a series of conditions to gain the status of celebrity, or sub-celebrity, involving standards related to body, costumes, landscapes, consumption and ways of being in the world.

The invoice of this exposure to supposedly curious eyes arrives in the form of wantonness.

With magnifying glasses, we look for a flagrant that is to dehumanize demigods created in instagrammable filters with the comfortable feeling of knowing that, in the end, they are flawed like any reader/viewer. Ruin is the self-fulfilling prophecy of revenge.

That in general. When these bodies and ways of being in the world involve women, the hate industry takes over and causes personal dramas such as those of Klara Castanho to be slaughtered in the name of a non-existent public interest.

This past weekend, a bloodthirsty crowd learned, thanks to unscrupulous professionals, that the actress had given birth to a child after being raped and given up for adoption. She was tried and convicted of alleged “lack of responsibility”.

This at a time when an entire country aimed its flames and pitchforks at an 11-year-old girl who had the right to legally terminate her pregnancy evaded and embarrassed by those who tried to convince her to risk her own life and carry the pregnancy to term. and make a “happy” family through adoption. The violence, manifested in court hearings and in the repercussions of the mob and public authorities, had at heart a hatred disguised as a moral imperative.

The conclusion of the two stories seems obvious: no matter what supposedly personal, legal, and sovereign decision a woman may make, she will always be shunned by the mere fact of existing.

Mothers who planned, desired and want to stay with their children will, in another phase of the investigation, undergo other types of judgment and moral beatings at the slightest sign of doubt and fatigue.

As far as the tentacles of surveillance and punishment of the best/worst families and neighborhoods reach, no one, absolutely no one, is free from exposure. Even less the idea of ​​celebrity created to feed the rage of poisoned tongues and ears.

This crowd is fed by the industry of so-called gossip journalism, a contradiction in terms and disrespectful to anyone who learned some basic understanding of the difference between public interest and published interests in college.

It’s one thing what a minister does when (they think) no one is looking. Another is what an actress does with her body and her life.

In the early 1990s, declaratory journalism was fueled — by an irresponsible delegate — and fueled a false pedophilia scandal involving the owners of a school in São Paulo. Far from the mob of lynchers, the time of Justice showed that everything was nothing more than a delusion. The accused were innocent. But their lives had already been shattered.

The Escola Base case, as it became known, changed the focus of the scrutiny and highlighted the responsibilities of those whose mission was to inform, and not just transmit statements and increase the herd’s cry to sell newspapers.

It just didn’t result in a real paradigm shift because little by little this mezzo-police/criminal-mezzo-journalism infiltrated new vehicles, such as digital ones, to update itself.

But the skeleton of the tragedy in the form of a cover still haunts, since the first class in college, those who intend to make the profession something more than a potty. It’s what separates serious people from opportunists armed with a phone in hand.

The cowardice experienced by a woman who gave up a child born through violence for adoption due to the irresponsibility of celebrity journalism can and should serve to throw onto the couch who produces and who consumes this type of irresponsibility. It’s not the first case, but it could well be the last.

Perhaps it is too optimistic to imagine that history can produce some degree of reflection. But it is the minimum that can be demanded of contractors and contractors with some concern for the credibility of their vehicles.

Like the pornography industry, this discussion only has any chance of moving forward if it takes into account that it is not entertainment, mere “pleasure of gossip” or what the Germans call Schadenfreude that we, consumers or content producers, are feeding. It’s pure and simple hatred against whom we put on stage to satisfy a continual desire for destruction.