Famous Tiktoker is the son of a couple murdered in an apartment in Rio







Tiktoker Felipe Coelho with his parents: “My eternal loves” Photo: Reproductions

On Saturday (25), the press reported the double homicide that took place in a middle-class apartment in Jardim Botânico, a neighborhood in the south of Rio.

Geraldo Coelho, 73, and Oselia Coelho, 72, were found stabbed to death in the living room of their son, teacher and influencer Felipe Coelho, famous for making videos teaching English with humor on TikTok, where he has 500,000 followers.

His ex-boyfriend, Navy officer Cristiano da Silva Lacerda, was arrested in flagrante delicto accused of committing the crime. According to the influencer, the 2-year relationship had ended at Carnival, after he was assaulted by the boy, but the two continued to live together.

Cristiano was found unconscious inside a bed-box in one of the rooms, with a knife and a bottle of alcohol. Residents of Fortaleza (CE), Geraldo and Oselia were in Rio to visit their son.

In his personal profile on Instagram, Felipe Coelho posted a photo with his parents, with the image of Christ the Redeemer in the background. “Forever together, in the arms of the Father. My eternal loves. Nothing will erase this love. I love you, father. Love you mom,” he wrote.