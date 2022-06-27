Fan travels 7,300 km to see Anitta at Rock in Rio Lisbon: ‘Em 12x’

Anitta takes the stage at Rock in Rio Lisboa today, at 9 pm (5 pm Brasília time), to make her second performance at the festival’s edition. The last day of the event is the only one that has sold out and is expected to bring together 80,000 people.

But the public is not only made up of Portuguese and Brazilians residing in the country. Fans of the singer from Rio de Janeiro also left Brazil especially to accompany the artist, who is in the middle of a tour.

This is the case of Nycolas Alves, 22, who left Vitória, capital of Espírito Santo, especially to accompany the singer — a journey of at least 7,300 km. in conversation with splash in the city of Rock, he jokes that he went into debt to see the favorite artist in Europe.

Nycolas Alves left Vitória-ES to accompany Anitta at Rock in Rio Lisbon Image: Filipe Pavão/Splash

“I bought the ticket last year and the plane ticket last month in 12 light installments. I got into debt to see Anitta. But it’s worth it”, he says.

not the first show of the artist he goes. The young man has already been to Anitta’s Bloco Rehearsal in February this year, but says he needed to see her at Rock in Rio.

“It was the opportunity I had to see an international show of hers since I couldn’t go to Coachella. Rock in Rio Lisboa 2018 is my favorite show of hers for being her first big international. She dressed as Carmen Miranda is iconic”, remember.

Fernanda Chiavassa, 27, and Leonardo Bueno, 29, also went to the festival to see Anitta. They have been living in Portugal for just over a year and bought the ticket last year.

Leonardo Bueno tried to agree with Anitta’s production to ask his girlfriend to marry him at Rock in Rio Image: Filipe Pavão/Splash

He tried to contact the artist’s production to propose to his girlfriend on stage, but the short time of the performance did not allow him to be authorized.

“He tried to talk to the production to ask me to marry him. But the production said it’s all timed. He told me yesterday,” said Fernanda.

“I tried to talk to her on insta, but it didn’t work (laughs). I talked to a friend who has a small production company, but it didn’t work either”, completed Leonardo. “I bought the ticket 1 year ago. I thought I would be able to go last year, but I didn’t”, explains Leonardo.