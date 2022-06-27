Fbio Santos reveals conversation with Robert Renan and praises Felipe Augusto’s maturity at Corinthians

The goalless draw against Santos, last Saturday, for the Brazilian Championship, marked the second game of a young Corinthians player as a starter for the Parque São Jorge team. Defender Robert Renan returned to form the titular defense duo, this time alongside Raul Gustavo.

Part of Corinthians’ defensive sector, the experienced left-back Fábio Santos commented on the defender’s moment in the team. Fábio highlighted that he is happy for the role played by the players from the base of Timão and revealed a conversation with Robert before the match.

“I am very happy to see this little girl going up. They are players who listen to us a lot. I had talked to him before the game, I said that the only thing that changes from pro to base is that if you make a mistake and if you want to show a lot of personality in the next move you can get in trouble. And in his first move he wanted to go out playing he ended up losing the ball, in the next he kicked it into the stands. Then I said that’s it, man, you’ll come back with confidence normally”, said Fábio Santos in a mixed zone.

Another player who had an important moment last Saturday was forward Felipe Augusto. The athlete made his first game as a starter for Corinthians under the command of Vítor Pereira. Despite not having gone to the networks, the young man received praise from Fábio Santos.

“But they are players who listen. Felipe, the guy just turned 18. So you see his growth, he’s already protecting the ball much better and finding solutions later. Anyway, we talk and for us it is very pleasant to see their evolution”, mentioned Fábio.

Fábio Santos was not the only one to comment on Robert Renan’s moment. In addition to him, defender Raul Gustavo also praised his teammate. Coach Vítor Pereira also highlighted the performances of Robert and Felipe.

See more at: Fbio Santos and Base do Corinthians.