Felipe Neto reports security threat when watching a football match in a box at Engenhão: ‘I had to put a bomb there’ | Rio de Janeiro

Digital influencer Felipe Neto used social media this Sunday (26) to report that he was the victim of a threat during a football game between Botafogo and Fluminense in Engenhão, in the North Zone of Rio. The threat, he said, was made by a security guard.

“I was watching the game in my cabin. A security guard from the Blindados company approached my driver at the door and asked: “whose cabin is this?” When he heard that it was mine, he replied: “pff, I had to put a bomb there to explode and there would be nothing left”, he posted on Twitter.

After the report, the youtuber revealed that he has been the target of threats for the last 4 years and that he doesn’t feel safe anywhere.

“I don’t know how I’m going to feel safe in the stadium again after this. I don’t feel safe anywhere outside of my house anymore.”

“We are going to make representations against this man, but this is the summary of my life in the last 4 years. At any moment something can happen to me. If that happens, I just ask that you remember who were the people responsible for fueling this hatred against me.”

He also said that after the episode, the board of Botafogo contacted him and promised to investigate the case.