Flamengo sees news emerge from England and Andreas Pereira should define his future in the coming days

Flamengo beat América-MG 3-0 on Saturday night (25th) and stunned the bad phase. Gabigol, Arrascaeta and Marinho scored the goals of the match. The Club came from two consecutive defeats to Atlético-MG – one for the Copa do Brasil and another for the Brasileirão. Since the arrival of Dorival Jr, Rubro-Negro had three defeats and only one victory.

Starter in the four games under Dorival’s command,

Andreas Pereira has his departure forwarded. The midfield should return there English football, but no longer to play for Manchester United. According to information released by journalist Marcelo Hazan, in his column on UOL, Fulham offered 10 million euros (R$55.3 million at the current price) +3 million euros (R$16.6 million at the current price) in bonuses , to the Red Devils for the signing. The offer pleased Manchester and it is up to the player to opt for the transfer.

The midfielder arrived at Fla in the second half of last year, hoping to fill a gap left by Gerson. The former number 8 shirt was one of the highlights of the 2019 magical season under the command of Jorge Jesus. Andreas ended up being marked by a failure in the Libertadores final, which culminated in Deyverson’s goal in extra time, declaring the title of Palmeiras.

Then, the athlete from Basel, born in Belgium, suffered with the rejection of the Nação Rubro-Negra and had a negative participation in some results of the Carioca team. With Dorival, he was an undisputed starter, scored on the coach’s debut, in the 3-1 defeat to Internacional, and made good performances. The commander even expressed his desire to have the midfielder’s football loaned by United. Andreas has made 52 appearances for Flamengo to date, adding seven goals and three assists.