FlaTV is invaded by hacker and has deleted contents; club seeks clarification with YouTube

THE FlatTVchannel of Flamengo on YouTube, presented some different content this Monday morning (27) and caused surprise among fans. According to the club’s communications director, Bernardo Oliveira, the situation is already being normalized.

The content of Rubro-Negro gave way to a bitcoin live by American businessman and business executive Michael J. Saylor. The financial agent is co-founder and leader of MicroStrategy, a company that provides business intelligence.

Michael J. Saylor is an American entrepreneur and business executive

A live was shown on the channel and had more than 70 thousand users watching the content. The origin of the hacker is still unknown, who deleted about a month of videos made by FlaTV.

To THROW!, Flamengo’s communications director clarified the situation:

– It was hacked (the channel), but thank God we’ve recovered everything. We are in contact with YouTube to understand what happened, because they have to give an explanation. We are restoring videos that have been deleted. But the situation was normalized, he said.

In the short period that the channel was invaded, more than 300 videos were deleted. The club will have no financial loss. All content returned to the channel.

FlaTV is Flamengo’s main audiovisual channel on social networks, the platform has 6.5 million subscribers. The channel shows exclusive Rubro-Negro content, such as interviews, special reports, training sessions, trips and behind the scenes of the team’s games.

