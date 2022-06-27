Fluminense partner in management, Flamengo considers not participating in Maracanã bidding

Flamengo, licensee and partner of Fluminense in the management of Maracanã, is considering giving up on participating in the bidding process for the stadium. The newspaper O Globo reports that the club’s board of directors has a good relationship with Governor Cláudio Castro, but has been accumulating friction with the Civil House, the department responsible for dealing with the matter.

In Flamengo, there is discontent with the terms of the next public notice, which is already late. The recent intervention by the Civil House for the release of Maracanã for Vasco’s game against Sport in the Série B of the Brazilian Championship was another episode of wear and tear. The understanding is that there will be damage to the lawn (recently renovated by the Consortium that manages the site next to Fluminense).

Internally, at Flamengo, there is concern about whether there will be differences like this in the future, which brings legal uncertainty. Therefore, the red-black board is against terms of the edict that direct Maracanã to a shared management between Fla, Flu and Vasco.

For now, the pre-established terms condition the licensees to play at least 70 games a year at Maraca. This number is already met by Fluminense and Flamengo. If Vasco also manages the stadium, the amount would greatly exceed the recommended and cause damage.

Flamengo also maintains that it had no gains with Maracanã in the pandemic and invested heavily in its maintenance (in the Consortium that it has with Fluminense). The club from Gávea is already starting to look for alternatives to have its own stadium and the president, Rodolfo Landim, will talk to Mayor Eduardo Paes to discuss the position of transfer of the Olympic Park.