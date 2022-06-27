For experts, medical and hospital care reported by Klara Castanho was unethical and unprofessional | Health

At the medical appointment in which she said she had suffered sexual violence, Klara said that the doctor had “no empathy”. “He forced me to listen to the child’s heart and said 50% of the DNA was mine and I would be forced to love him,” the actress wrote in an open letter.

The obstetrician Jefferson Drezett Ferreira, who implemented and headed for more than 25 years the main legal abortion service in Brazil, at the Pérola Byington Hospital, in São Paulo, said that there was no professionalism in this service.

According to the doctor, there is a recommendation from the Ministry of Health that women who are going through a pregnancy situation resulting from sexual violence can decide whether or not they want to see images or hear the ultrasound sounds.

“Of course, if a woman wants to hear, which is unusual, but if she wants to and is important to her in a decision-making process, that has to be respected. But if she doesn’t want to listen, forcing her to do so is to impute to this woman an emotional burden and emotional suffering that has no purpose, and the health professional does not have this right. in a situation like this,” said the doctor, who is also a professor at the USP School of Public Health.

The obstetrician also said that, in these cases, the health professional’s duty is to alert and clarify what the woman’s possibilities are in these circumstances. “The decision rests exclusively with these women. Professionals should not interfere either to one side or the other”.

“It is saddening that the health professional puts [nestes casos] its moral position, because it is not part of any medical orientation, it is not part of any technical recommendation, of any bioethical recommendation. It has no foundation either in the technique or in the bioethics of medicine, and the person then puts this in the care as a moral, personal position”.

The actress also reported that after the baby was born, with her still under the effects of anesthesia, a nurse threatened her about leaking information. “The nurse who was in the operating room asked questions and threatened to ‘imagine if such a columnist discovers this story’. When I arrived in the room, there were already messages from the columnist”, said Klara.

“It’s simple, that’s a crime. Confidentiality is a condition provided for by the Constitution, and the disclosure of a confidentiality, when you are in a professional role, is a crime provided for by the Penal Code, in addition to being a serious infraction provided for by the Codes of Ethics professionals, both in nursing and medicine”, said the obstetrician.

“And I understand that this has to be taken forward, so that professionals who feel they have the right to violate people’s secrecy, with the duty not to do so, are duly held accountable, within the criminal, civil, and also within the ethical field, in its professional Councils, whether the Regional Council of Medicine or Nursing”, said Drezett Ferreira.

Like Ferreira, Julia Rocha, who is coordinator of access to information and transparency of the NGO Artigo 19 and responsible for the Mapa Aborto Legal project, considers the conduct of the health professionals who treated Klara to be criminal.

“This case brings many elements of how the Brazilian health system is not prepared to carry out this procedure and avoid re-victimizations, that is, make an appropriate reception”, says Julia. For her, the actress was subjected to constraints before and after childbirth that can be considered psychological torture. “All the conducts taken by health professionals from the reception have to validate the experience and words of the person who is using the service”, she says.

This Sunday (27), the Regional Council of Nursing of São Paulo (Coren-SP) announced that it will investigate the complaint of the actress.

In a note, Coren-SP said that it is up to the council to investigate situations in which there is an ethical violation practiced by a nursing professional and to adopt the measures provided for in the Code of Ethical Process of Nursing Councils.

Voluntary delivery for adoption: understand the process

For Érica Maia Arruda, lawyer, master in public policy, collaborative researcher at UniRio, public manager of the Municipal Social Assistance Department of Rio de Janeiro and vice-president of the Municipal Council for the Rights of Children and Adolescents, these behaviors reveal a sexist culture and violence in the country.

“We can understand these practices as a reflection of a very violent culture that is the culture of our country, a sexist culture, an authoritarian culture, which understands that women have no right to their bodies”, he says.

For the specialist, this culture is institutionalized among health professionals, who demonstrate resistance to the possibility of abortion in cases provided for by law.

This resistance, she said, was identified in a survey she carried out at UniRio with other researchers in hospitals that are listed by the Ministry of Health as part of the legal abortion map.

“There are hospitals that should perform these abortions, but unfortunately, they do not do so because of a practice that is cultural, sexist and authoritarian and that understands that a woman’s body is not her responsibility, so we need to think about investing in policies reproductive publics”, he points out.

For Erica, these medical practices only corroborate a culture of discrimination on the part of women who opt for abortion as a result of rape.

About patient information, Erica says they are subject to professional ethics and professionals cannot disclose them. “If they do not comply with the code of ethics, the registration body will certainly hold those professionals accountable and punish those who acted contrary to these codes of ethics and conduct that dialogues with this secrecy”, she says.

What do healthcare professionals’ codes of ethics say?

Doctors’ and nurses’ ethical codes speak of discretion and respect for patient choices.

See what the doctors’ code of ethics says in relation to these topics:

It is forbidden to disrespect the right of the patient or his legal representative to freely decide on the execution of diagnostic or therapeutic practices, except in cases of imminent risk of death.

It is forbidden to disrespect the modesty of any person under your professional care.

It is forbidden to take advantage of situations arising from the doctor-patient relationship to obtain physical, emotional, financial or any other advantage.

It is forbidden to disrespect the patient’s right to freely decide on a contraceptive method, and it must always be clarified about the indication, safety, reversibility and risk of each method.

It is prohibited to violate specific legislation in cases of organ or tissue transplants, sterilization, artificial fertilization, abortion, manipulation or gene therapy.

It is forbidden to reveal a fact of which you have knowledge by virtue of the exercise of your profession, except for just reason, legal duty or written consent of the patient. This prohibition remains even if the fact is public knowledge or the patient has died; when testifying as a witness; and in the investigation of suspected crime, and that he will be prevented from revealing a secret that could expose the patient to criminal proceedings.

Regarding punishments, the Code of Ethics only mentions that doctors who commit serious faults provided for in the code and whose continuity of professional practice constitutes a risk of irreparable damage to the patient or society may have their professional practice suspended through a specific administrative procedure.

See what the nurses’ code of ethics says: