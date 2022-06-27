Former agent of Glova de Pedreiro speaks out about the influencer’s social media losses: ‘I’m being threatened with death’ | Bahia

Mason’s Glove: understand the controversy involving influencer and entrepreneur

“Hello, good night! I come here [nas redes sociais] once again speak out to the frivolous and false accusations that I am receiving. I am being threatened with death, my family, my wife, my children.”

Former agent of Glova de Pedreiro speaks out about the influencer's social media losses

In the video, Allan de Jesus stated that he delivered all the influencer’s logins after a request made by the influencer, on Thursday (23).

“All my personal data was leaked, all my information was leaked on the internet and I would like to make it clear that last Thursday, we were asked by Iran to send him all the accesses regarding social networks”, he said.

About Glova de Pedreiro’s complaint, about the loss of the TikTok account, the influencer’s former manager reported that two accounts were connected on Friday (24). “O [Iphone] 12 is mine, 13 is his. As you can see, on the 24th he was connected.”

“Today I was surprised and disconnected from TikTok account and due to lack of technical knowledge of their new team, when they disconnected me they forgot to change the security email. Since the email he used was not a secure email,” he added.

Allan de Jesus said that the new team from Bahia only asked for the code to make the exchange after Iran commented on social media.

“They only did it after Iran went on the internet once again to accuse me, making the threats to my life, my family, my physical and mental integrity even increase.”

Before complaining that he lost access to his TikTok account, Glova de Pedreiro appeared on social media and accused the former businessman of having hacked his WhatsApp. In the statement, Allan de Jesus denies the accusation.

“About WhatsApp, that he once again attacked me today. What happens is that I was communicated that I would not follow through with me a few days ago, but only today, due to the numerous threats I am suffering, my family, I decided to cancel some phone lines,” he said.

Allan stated that Iran Ferreira used the line a few months ago and he decided to cancel it this Sunday. The reasons would be the threats he has received and the end of the partnership with the influencer.

“He had been using one of my lines for a few months and just today I decided to cancel. So since he decided to follow me, his team should have directed him today to go get another phone line so he could use it,” said the agent. .

“I am canceling some phone lines so that I stop receiving threats and so that I can preserve my integrity.”

Glove de Pedreiro and businessman Allan Jesus

The future of Luva de Pedreiro, the most followed football influencer on Instagram, has been the subject of fan speculation since the beginning of the week on social media.

The controversy began after the young man from Bahia announced a break in recording videos, and made the businessman responsible for his career, Allan de Jesus, go public last Thursday (23) to explain advertising contracts that have not yet been paid to the influencer.

The announcement of a break in his career was made by Iran Ferreira, known as Luva de Pedreiro, last Sunday (19). In a video posted on his social networks, the young man from Bahia was irritated by the charges he had been suffering, which worried fans. Video below.

Glove of Pedreiro: Iran Ferreira does live angry with charges and announces pause in videos

After the post, rumors began that the influencer would have broken his contract with businessman Allan de Jesus, responsible for managing his career.

Allan de Jesus spoke about the case for the first time last Wednesday (22). He said that his contract with Iran Ferreira, known as Luva de Pedreiro, runs until 2026. Allan also informed that his company, ASJ Consultoria, had not received any communication about an attempted termination.

‘The truth, as always, will prevail’, said businessman in publication

Pedreiro Glove agent says that Bahian influencer has R$ 2 million to receive

Last Thursday (23) the businessman went public again to explain advertising contracts that have not yet been paid to Luva de Pedreiro. Allan de Jesus said that the influencer has R$ 2 million to receive. He stated that the payment will be made from July 2022.

Who is Mason’s Glove?

Meet the ‘Pedreiro Glove’, a young internet phenomenon

Iran Ferreira is 20 years old and is currently the most followed football influencer on Instagram, with over 15 million followers. On TikTok, he mobilizes more than 17 million subscribers.

The name Luva de Pedreiro refers to the gloves used by young people to play football. He became a viral sensation with the catchphrase ‘receive’, in videos of his feats in a floodplain field in the city of Quijingue, 322 kilometers from Salvador.

Less than 24 hours after announcing the pause in the publication of the videos, the influencer made a new post, but did not comment on the decision to return to the networks.

The video published by Luva de Pedreiro on Monday (20) showed another of his football moves, accompanied by the caption: ‘Thanks to God, father’.

Less than 24 hours after announcing a pause in the publication of videos, Luva de Pedreiro makes a post

