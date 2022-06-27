Former Petrobras president says he had messages that could incriminate Bolsonaro

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) would have tried to interfere in Petrobras, according to the former president of the state-owned company. Photo: EVARISTO SA/AFP via Getty Images)

Allegation is by Roberto Castello Branco

Messages and audio would be on corporate cell phone, returned to the company

‘If I wanted to attack Bolsonaro, it’s not for lack of opportunity’, says former Petrobras president

Messages from a conversation group entitled “Economists of Brazil”, in which the former presidents of Petrobras Roberto Castello Branco and Banco do Brasil Rubem Novaes participate, were revealed on the eve of the meeting of the Board of Directors, which will change the command of the company.

In one of the messages, Castello Branco states that a corporate cell phone that he returned to the company after his departure contained messages and audio that could incriminate President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), without any details. The revelation was made by the Metrópoles portal.

The conversation between the two former presidents began with a complaint by Novaes about the criticism that his colleague had been making of Bolsonaro.

“If I wanted to attack Bolsonaro, it wasn’t and it’s not for lack of opportunity. Every time he produces a crisis, with billions of dollars in losses for his shareholders [da Petrobras], I am insistently invited by the media to give my opinion. I don’t accept 90% of them [convites] and when I speak, I try to avoid attacks”, replied Castello Branco. “I had messages and audios on my corporate cell phone that could incriminate him. I insisted on returning it intact to Petrobras”.

At another point, the former president had already stated that he had evidence that Bolsonaro asked for there to be no readjustment in fuel prices. These requests were ignored, according to Castello Branco.

At another point in the conversation, the former president declares: “I have never been, am not and will not be a politician”. He tries to defend himself against accusations that he had political interests in leaking information.

Castello Branco was removed from office after Bolsonaro’s dissatisfaction with Petrobras’ pricing policy, as was the case with former presidents Joaquim Silva e Luna and José Mauro Ferreira Coelho.