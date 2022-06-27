Fourth dose and recap: see who gets vaccinated against Covid this week in BH

Belo Horizonte residents of different age groups can be vaccinated against Covid-19 this week. Amid the increase in cases of the disease and other respiratory syndromes in the metropolis, the city government seeks to increase vaccination coverage in the city.

Currently, the vaccination campaign has already reached 100% of the population for the first and second dose against the coronavirus. In the third dose, or first booster, the percentage is 82.4%, while another 37.6% received the fourth dose.

Considering only children aged 5 to 11 years, coverage in BH is 83.2% for the first application and 58.5% for the second. This week, the audience above 40 years old begins to receive the fourth dose but recap actions will also be performed.

See, below, who can get vaccinated every day in the capital.

Monday

fourth dose for people 49, 48 and 47, complete to date, with at least four months since receiving the third dose;

recap of a booster dose for all audiences already summoned;

Tuesday

fourth dose for persons aged 46, 45 and 44, complete at this date, and at least four months after receiving the third dose.

recap of a booster dose for all audiences already summoned;

Wednesday

fourth dose for persons aged 43, 42, 41 and 40 years of age, complete by this date, and at least four months after receiving the third dose. It is important to emphasize that the 41-year-old public who took Janssen should receive another booster dose;

recap of a booster dose for all audiences already summoned;

Thursday

recap of a booster dose for all audiences already summoned.

Friday

recap of a booster dose for all audiences already summoned.

Vaccination sites

To receive immunizations, citizens can look for the health centers closest to the address. There are also drive-thru vaccination posts at the Fire Department on Rua Piuaí, at the Employees, at the UFMG entrance on Avenida Antônio Abraão Caram and at COP BH, on Avenida Engenheiro Carlos Goulart, in Buritis.

Vaccination applications are also carried out at Boulevard Shopping, Pátio Savassi and Via Shopping Barreiro. The UNA faculties, on Avenida João Pinheiro, in Centro, Pitágoras, on Rua dos Timbiras, in Employees, Estácio de Sá, on Avenida Francisco Sales, in Floresta, and Uni-BH, on Rua Líbero Leone, in Buritis, also have of vaccination.

In health centers and faculties, vaccination takes place from 8 am to 5 pm. At the drive-thru stations, service is from 8 am to 4:30 pm, while in shopping malls the hours are varied: Boulevard from 10 am to 7 pm, Pátio Savassi between 10 am and 6:30 pm and Via Shopping from 1 pm to 7:30 pm.

To receive the doses, the citizen must bring proof of address, original document with photo and vaccination card with records of other applications. Anyone who has a disease and has comorbidities must also submit a medical report. In the case of children, they must be accompanied by a parent or guardian or have authorization from a legal guardian.