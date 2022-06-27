From Anitta to ‘Créu’, Rock in Rio takes a Brazilian invasion to Lisbon | Fantastic

This Sunday (26) Rock in Rio Lisboa ended, and there were two weekends full of Brazilian attractions. From Lisbon, Álvaro Pereira Júnior anticipated a little bit of the party that will happen in September in Brazil – Watch the full report in the video above .

The festival is called Rock in Rio. But one of the main shows is not rock, and the event is not even in Rio. It’s Anitta’s presentation, the penultimate one on Sunday, the final night of Rock in Rio Lisboa.

alvaro: Is funk the new rock?

Anita: I think rock comes from the English word for you to move, for you to move, which is not necessarily just rock rhythm. I think it’s a great mix. I don’t think funk is the new rock. I think funk is an urban popular music, which suffers from the same prejudice that samba suffered a while ago, that bossa nova suffered, that marchinhas suffered, and nowadays they are super cultured, super incredible things, Brazilian culture. At that time, they were considered a shame by society; nowadays, they are taken with great pride.

After Anitta, came the tame pop of the tattooed Post Malone, which ended the two weekends of shows. An event made for a family, organized, tidy, clean and, above all, consolidated in this millionaire market of music festivals that take place in the summer of the Northern Hemisphere, in the United States and Europe. A tradition of rock and pop festivals that has lasted over 50 years.

At Rock in Rio Lisboa, Ivete Sangalo sang last Sunday (19), and the festival also had Ney Matogrosso, Johnny Hooker, Iza… Brazilians did not miss. On Saturday (25), still in the early afternoon, there was already a people celebrating with “Créu”, as the girls of Mozambique live in Lisbon.

“I know, I know. The music, the beat, I knew it was called ‘Créu’. In fact, here in Portugal everyone knows Brazilian music well. We received a lot of influence from Brazilian music, from the communities, there are many Brazilians here”, said designer Cláudia Pitér.

For the crowns and for the young, each one with their own concept of musical quality, in september there’s Rock in Rio again, and in Rio de Janeiro. Among the artists, Post Malone, Guns n’ Roses, Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Dua Lipa and Ludmilla. And 2022 is the year of Rock in Rio times two.

