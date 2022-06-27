Frozen mammoth baby body found in Canada

It is estimated that the calf of the animal is 30,000 years old and is in excellent condition.

Disclosure / Yukon Government

Small frozen mammoth found in excellent condition



a baby’s body mammoth woolly was found frozen in northwest Canada, under the layer of permafrost (ice that does not melt). The calf, which is female, is believed to have lived about 30,000 years ago. The discovery is the first of its kind in North America. According to the TV channel CBC News, the small animal was found when a miner noticed that his excavator had hit something in the mud at Eureka Creek, in the Yukon province. The worker called the boss and the two contacted the authorities. According to the Yukon government, the fossil is similar to another calf found in Siberia, western Russia, in 2007 – this would be “the most complete mummified mammoth found in North America” and only the second find in the world. The tiny mammoth was named ‘Nun cho ga’, which means ‘big baby animal’ in the native language – the area of ​​the find belongs to the Tr’ondek Hwech’in indigenous nation.