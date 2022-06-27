Fulham agrees with United for Andreas Pereira and seeks ‘yes’ from the player

Fulham (England) has made a proposal to sign Andreas Pereira, from Flamengo, and has a principle agreement with Manchester United for around 10 million euros (about R$55.4 million) plus 3 million euros (R$ $16.6 million) conditional on goal bonuses.

After the advance between clubs, the English negotiate with the player and his staff and try to convince the midfielder of the transfer. The decision, therefore, is in the hands of Andreas Pereira, who is also evaluating a possible scenario of a return to United with new coach Erik Ten Hag.

Andreas is on loan to Flamengo from Manchester United until next Thursday (30th) and analyzes the next steps in his career. Adapted to Rubro-Negro, Andreas really likes to play for Fla, but a comeback and the consequent permanence are unlikely due to the short time (four days remaining on the contract) and values ​​involved (above 10 million euros). Therefore, it is possible that he will make his farewell against Tolima, on Wednesday (29), for the Libertadores round of 16.

Flamengo had initially lined up the purchase of economic rights, then retreated from the definitive contract for the price and even tried to negotiate to reduce the values.

“Three months ago, it was widely reported that Flamengo had closed with Andreas. A month later they said that Flamengo had left Andreas. And that’s not it. Flamengo is still looking for an alternative for the player to stay here. It’s very difficult , a very complex situation. He is a new player, who has a lot of market, and from a financially powerful club. So when you go to discuss some terms, you have limits to move forward on this topic, but Flamengo still works to keep the player” , said Marcos Braz, leader of Flamengo, in a recent interview with ESPN Brasil.

Back in the Premier League after a year, the Fulham of Portuguese coach Marco Silva wants to hire Andreas Pereira for the next 2022/2023 season. The possibility of returning to play in the main league in the world is an attraction for the athlete.

Andreas Pereira has been on loan at Flamengo since 2021. He has seven goals, three assists and 52 matches. The player was marked by the error in the final of the Libertadores that defined the goal of the title of Palmeiras, scored by Deyverson, in the decision disputed at the Centenario stadium, in Montevideo (Uruguay).

