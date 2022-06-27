Fulham enters the fight for Andreas and settles with United; Flamengo continues without moving | Flamengo

The regress to the end of the contract is in the last days and Flamengo remains in a passive position regarding the continuity of Andreas Pereira. At the same time, Manchester United receives proposals from the midfielder and has an agreement with Fulham for sale for 13 million euros, divided between 10 million fixed euros and the rest in bonuses for production. The decision is in the player’s hands.

Andreas Pereira in Flamengo vs América-MG, at Maracanã — Photo: André Durão/ge

Maintained on the list of entries for Libertadores, Andreas Pereira travels this Monday to Colombia, where he will start Dorival Júnior’s team that faces Tolima, on Wednesday, for the round of 16.

With the loan contract ending the next day, the chances are great that it will be the last match with the red-black shirt. The player, in turn, has not yet responded to Fulham. The agreement information was published by UOL Esporte.

Andreas still has the desire to stay at Flamengo, with whom he has an agreement to sign a contract for five years, and he is practically a lone voice even among people close to him and representatives, who were uncomfortable with the club’s passive stance after agreeing with Manchester United, in February. Since then, there has been no further contact with either the athlete or the English to exercise the purchase of 75% of the economic rights for 10 million euros.

Andreas Pereira has 52 games for Flamengo — Photo: Marcelo Cortes/Flamengo

During this period, the most that happened was Rodolfo Landim’s direct declaration to Andreas Pereira that the agreement was still on the way, still in April. The silence to enshrine the negotiation, however, is strangely received by all involved.

Dorival Júnior, as Paulo Sousa had already done, publicly expressed his desire to have Andreas Pereira permanently. Fulham coach Marco Silva also made an effort to have the player, with whom he spoke by phone about plans to have him on the field on the return to the Premier League after winning the Second Division with the participation of the ex-Russian. black Rodrigo Muniz.

Signed on a one-year loan, Andreas Pereira took the field for Flamengo 52 times and scored seven goals. The passage through the club, however, is marked by the mistake that decided the last Libertadores, against Palmeiras, in Montevideo.

3 of 4 Banner Premiere Brasileirão — Photo: Reproduction Premiere Brasileirão banner — Photo: Reproduction

