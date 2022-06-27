G7 announces it will ban Russian gold imports

US President Joe Biden said the move will deprive Russia of billions of dollars

The four powers of G7 announced, this Sunday, the 26th, that they will ban the import of gold from Russia. The new sanction, made by United States, UK, Canada and Japanis yet another reaction against the war in Ukraine. the american president, Joe Biden, said the measure will deprive Russians of billions of dollars. “An important source of export,” he wrote in the twitter. The British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, also commented that the actions will affect the Russian oligarchs. “They will strike the heart of the war machine of Putin“, said.

Russia’s gold exports accounted for about $15.5 billion in 2021, according to Downing Street. As a result, Western countries punished the Russians with strict economic sanctions. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin escalates attacks in Ukraine. Even this Sunday, the 26th, there was a bombing in the Ukrainian capital. The leaders of the great economic powers – the United States, Canada, Japan, Germany, France, Italy and the United Kingdom – meet for three days at the Bavarian castle of Elmau. The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskywill participate in the summit virtually on Monday, the 27th. According to him, the new sanctions are not enough and he asks to punish Russia even more.