G7 launches program to invest US$ 600 billion in developing countries

US President Joe Biden announced that the group of the most industrialized nations in the world intends to invest in infrastructure

Sean Gallup/EFE/EPA/

US President Joe Biden delivers a speech at the G7 Summit in a castle in southern Germany



The countries of G7 launched a major investment program of US$ 600 billion for developing nations, designed to respond to the great works financed by the Chinaannounced this Sunday, the 26th, the President of the United States, Joe Biden. “With G7 partners, we aim to mobilize US$600 billion by 2027 for global infrastructure investments,” said the statement. White House shortly before a speech by the democratic politician, in which he presented this proposal, during the summit of the seven most industrialized countries in the world, in southern Germany. The G7 “established an ambition to make the world a better offer in terms of investment in infrastructure”, highlighted the German chancellor. Olaf Scholzwho presented the project alongside the American president.

You United States pledged to mobilize around “US$200 billion” over five years for this program. But that word, “mobilize”, does not mean that the States will contribute these huge amounts. The countries of Western want to stand out from China, which has invested massively in many countries to build infrastructure through the so-called “New Silk Roads” program and to guarantee access to some raw materials. Beijing is accused of carrying out projects through low-interest loans, which can exacerbate the debt problems of the most vulnerable countries.

The Chinese offensive “has been going on for a few years and it translates into a lot of cash investments and multiple investments,” a senior White House official said on Sunday. “But it’s not too late”, he assured, in relation to the G7 initiative. “Sub-Saharan Africa will clearly be a higher priority” of the action launched by the G7, he added. In addition, he assures that Central America, Southeast Asia and Central Asia are also “very important regions”.

*With information from AFP