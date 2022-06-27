G7 leaders show unity against Putin and make fun of Russian leader

‘Let’s show off our pecs’, suggested British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in reference to photos in which Putin poses shirtless to try to show force.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, US President Joe Biden, Great Britain Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen pose for a family photo during the G7 Summit held at Elmau Castle, southern Germany
G7 leaders meet in castle in southern Germany

The heads of state of the countries that make up the G7 (United States, Canada, Japan, Germany, France, Italy and UK) met this Sunday, 26, and tried to convey a feeling of unity against Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, which has been at war with Ukraine since February. One of the tricks used was to mock the image sold by Putin of a vigorous man, exposing himself in photos without a shirt. “Coats? jackets? Shall we take off our coats?” joked the British premier. Boris Johnson. “We will have a bare-chested horseback riding exhibition,” he added. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada. “Let’s show our pecs,” suggested Johnson, amid laughter from those present. Held in southern Germany, the G7 Summit started today and will run until Tuesday, 28.

The summit’s first announcement was yet another sanction on the Russian economy. Suggested by the United States, the ban on gold imports “will hit the Russian oligarchs directly and the heart of Putin’s war machine”, hopes Boris Johnson. “We need to deprive the Putin regime of its funding. The UK and our allies are doing just that.” For Joe Biden, President of the United States, the demonstration of unity by the G7 was what Russia least wanted. “Putin hoped that somehow NATO and the G7 would fragment. But we didn’t and we won’t.”

