Gabriel Boric’s disapproval increases 6.1 points to 54.6%, according to survey

NRA – The disapproval of Chilean President Gabriel Boric increased by 6.1 points and reached 54.6%, according to the Pulso Ciudadano poll. In addition, in relation to the data from the previous survey, it was noticed that their approval dropped by 8.5 points and reached 24.3%, while 19.3% of those surveyed did not know how to evaluate.
In reference to the plebiscite on the New Constitution, the survey found that 44.4% of respondents would vote for its rejection, while only 25% would vote for its approval. In the same vein, when asked about expectations regarding votes on the Constitution, 32.1% consider that “approval” will win and 41.6% that “rejection” will win.
The main reasons for those who voted to reject the new Constitution are linked to insecurity (80.2%), uncertainty (77%) and fear (45.2%). On the other hand, those who answered that they would vote for approval assured that the Constituent process gives them hope (75.9%), optimism (59.5%) and illusion (48.7%). The undecided answered that it is because they have uncertainty (74.9%), insecurity (64.8%) and fear (36.5%).
Finally, the survey found that the country’s main problems, in the opinion of citizens, are crime, 46.5%, inflation/price increases, 45.3%, drug trafficking, 19.7%, and immigration 18 .7%.
