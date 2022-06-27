Gasoline and diesel prices exceed R$8 in 23 states

Drivers from all over Brazil who go to fill up their car today will find high prices for fuel at pumps. Data from the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) show that common diesel (S-500) is sold above R$8 in at least 23 states.

When it comes to gasoline, the value is also above R$ 8 in at least 17 federative units. According to the agency’s survey, the cheapest diesel price in the country was found in the states of Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, with a value of R$ 6.29. In third place is Rio Grande do Sul, with the product costing an average of R$ 6.39 at gas stations.

States that charge more for fuel

Based on the ANP’s weekly price survey, presented last Friday, the 24th, the states where diesel is more expensive are: Acre, with a price of R$ 8.95, Mato Grosso, with a price of R$ 8.91, and Minas Gerais, with an average value of R$ 8.89.

In the case of gasoline, the three states with the highest prices by the ANP are: São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Bahia. In São Paulo, a liter of gasoline costs R$8.89, while in Rio de Janeiro, the price charged for regular gasoline is R$8.69. In Bahia, where the main refinery was privatized, the fuel is found in the range of R$ 8.54.

Where is gasoline cheaper in Brazil?

The weekly survey promoted by the ANP also defined the places where the price of gasoline is currently cheaper in the country. In the state of São Paulo, the liter is sold at R$ 5.99, followed by Amapá, with fuel at R$ 6.40, then by Mato Grosso, with gasoline being sold at R$ 6.30.

Since it began to be carried out, in 2004, the ANP’s price survey points out for the first time the soaring of diesel compared to gasoline. In the most recent survey, the average price of diesel was R$7.56, while gasoline was found to reach R$7.39. These increases, it is worth mentioning, directly impact the lives of Brazilians and the entire logistics and production chain.