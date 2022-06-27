gasoline beats BRL 8.99 and diesel BRL 8.63, says ANP

New data released by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) show that the price of gasoline at gas stations has already reached R$8.99, while diesel has reached R$8.63. The latest adjustment announced by Petrobras should frustrate the forecast of price reductions with the ICMS ceiling.

Read more: Gasoline rises in pumps and hits UNBELIEVABLE value; see how much it costs

The ANP survey was carried out between the 12th and 18th of June, that is, the last readjustment hadn’t even gotten to the bombs yet. This just shows that in the coming weeks the new values ​​may exceed the prices paid per liter of gasoline and diesel.

Gasoline at gas stations

According to the latest adjustment announced by Petrobras, the increase is 5.18% for gasoline and 14.26% for diesel. According to the ANP data, among the most high pointed out in the research is the liter of gasoline at gas stations in Goiânia.

The value found by the ANP was R$ 8.39 in the capital of Goiás. The most expensive fuel was found for R$8,990, and the cheapest liter of gasoline was R$6,170. The survey was carried out at more than 5,000 gas stations in Brazil.

In relation to diesel, the average price in Brazil was R$ 6,906. Despite this, the ANP found diesel being sold at R$8,630 at some gas stations. The lowest value recorded was R$ 5,640.

Ethanol showed reduction in prices with a drop of 1.84%. The variation is high from one region to another of the country. There are those who pay up to R$7,890 while the cheapest one found is selling for R$3,890.

The price paid per liter depends not only on the value announced by Petrobras, as there are also taxes and profits for distributors and resellers. It is for this reason that readjustments always cost more for drivers.