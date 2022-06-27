Geisy Arruda stars in a sexy essay on the theme of Festa Junina

Always very creative in her sensual essays, Geisy Arruda took advantage of the June weather to take some photos wearing a look that refers to the São João parties. In this ocasion, the muse prepared a whole scenario with flags, popcorn and rocked the look of a redneck bride.

In images published on their social networks, it is possible to see Geisy wearing a pink tulle skirt and a flower-print bra. She complemented the look with a veil and flowers on her head. “A Bride waiting for the new one”, wrote the famous in the caption of the post.

In other photos, Geisy Arruda appears all sexy wearing pink lingerie and eating popcorn. This time, she exchanged her veil for a straw hat. “I love Saint John and it’s not little!”said the beauty, sporting the generous neckline and also the sexy marks.

In the comments of the publications, the influencer was highly praised by her fans and admirers. “What a beautiful bride,” said one young man. “Wonderful as always,” praised another fan. “And I’m just waiting to run away with the bride!” joked an internet user. “Wonderfully sexy and beautiful”, commented another admirer of the muse.

