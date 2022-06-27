Get to know the details of the penthouse in Leblon sold for R$ 42 million | Rio de Janeiro

A penthouse in Leblon, South Zone of Rio, was sold for BRL 42 million . The property is in a six-story building, where the last house that was torn down on the beachfront was located. Even under construction, 80% of apartments have already been purchased.

The residential works began in March, with delivery scheduled for the first half of 2024. The sale price of the duplex penthouse in 501.56 m² drew attention: What makes a property so expensive?

“The fact that it is the last piece of land on the edge of Delfim Moreira, a highly coveted region, is, in itself, a great differential, since it allows the construction of a new, modern and current project”, replied Elcilio Britto, director -president of Lopes Rio, real estate responsible for the sale.

THE scarcity of properties of this type for sale in the region would have influenced the price of coverage, defined as a “unique development”. The CEO highlighted that the sale was aimed at a demanding public: “aware of the most current in terms of design architecture and seeking exclusivity”. The real estate company was the first to have access to the property.

the project of TOM Delfim Moreira was developed by Gensler, an international architectural firm. Among the differentials promised by the construction company Gafisa is the design, with rounded lines and colors to integrate the landscape. The construction company, however, does not confirm or comment on the value of the sale.

The balconies, for example, are curved to remember the waves of the sea, and without metallic structures to have a privileged view of the beach and natural lighting. The feeling they want to convey is that “the ocean is inside the apartments”.

Building as an art gallery

The condominium will bring works by Brazilian artists. According to Gafisa, the building’s lobby was conceived as a art Gallery. There will be a sculpture by the plastic artist Ernesto Neto and a painting by the artist Vik Muniz.

The back wall of the building will feature a work exclusive From Campana brothers. The sidewalk in front of the condominium will have a sculpture by the artist from Minas Gerais. Iole de Freitas.

Technology and sustainability

The building has the premise of bringing sustainability, automation, safety and technology. The locks, for example, are electronic, with password, biometrics and access card.

There is also a building automation system to control service pumps and lighting. already the elevators have a regenerative energy system.

2 of 2 Plants originally have four suites — Photo: Disclosure/Gafisa Plants originally have four suites — Photo: Disclosure/Gafisa

The builder offers flexible floor plans so that each apartment is unique, one per floor. Buyers will be able to customize the floor plan and finishes of their property. Originally, there are four suites, but the design can be changed.

The first floor apartment, for example, will have a different terrace, totaling 315.60 m²while the others will have 283.96 m². Customization is possible because the supporting pillars were made at the ends of the building only.

The ground floor of the building will have:

Academy;

Exclusive meeting room for residents;

Room for drivers with pantry;

Space for storing boards and bicycles;

Guardhouse for security;

Order receiving area.

In these cases, all the before and after sales processes are worth a lot. The real estate company said that the differentiated service was decisive in promoting a project with high added value. Lopes has been in the market for over eight decades.

Gafisa will serve customers in a concept store at the condominium’s location starting in September. The space will have a “clean architecture”, “in an innovative and technological way” and will be reusable, being able to be disassembled and reassembled in another location. The construction company has existed for 67 years and this is the second time that it has carried out a project in Rio de Janeiro, aimed at a “premium audience”.