Gil turns 80 this Sunday: “the old man’s time is different”

247 – Singer-songwriter Gilberto Gil, one of the greatest in Brazilian history, turns 80 this Sunday (26th). To the newspaper O Globo, the artist was not bothered by old age: “age has its own accommodations on the spiritual, emotional and psychic level. The time of the old man is different, everything has a different weight. It’s not like childhood, of youth or adult life. As Caetano says: ‘the old man is the king of the animals'”.

The musician’s wife, Flora defines Gil as “one of the most correct and generous people I know: he was born good and likes to cultivate kindness”.

Gil also spoke about the family: “the naturalness of living together, of being together in the family, eliminates the age difference with children and grandchildren. My adult children are like brothers. I see the grandchildren as new children. It’s all there, in the of natural accommodation. You continue to be a mentor, in the sense of naturally curating their lives. Education never ends, it goes to the grave.”

From the height of his eight decades of life, Gil leaves a message for the younger ones: “forward, people are coming behind”.

