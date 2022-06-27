Gilberto Gil is thrilled to have the house where he lived in Salvador during his childhood recreated in “Domingão”

Gilberto Gil participated in “Domingão”, presented by Luciano Huck, and cried when he found a recreation of his old house in the painting “Visiting the Past”

Gilberto Gil turned 80 this Sunday (26) and celebrated the date on the stage of “Domingão”, presented by Luciano Huck on Globo. The presenter surprised the veteran singer in the “Visiting the Past”, where the production of the attraction recreates remarkable moments of the honoree’s life.

Huck surprised the singer and songwriter, recently elected to the Brazilian Academy of Letters, asking him to enter the studio next to the attraction’s stage to receive the tribute. As soon as he walked through the door, Gil did not hide his emotion and began to cry: “My sister’s piano. Look at this hallway, the dining room, the china cabinet, the kitchen, jeez,” he said, his voice altered by emotion.

He then praised the production, saying that everything was “beautiful”.. “I used to talk here [nessa varanda]. Amazing […] what a thing, what a beauty”, said the veteran, as he strolled through the set built especially for him. The presenter then revealed that the tribute was difficult to make, as he had no photographic references to base himself on.

more memories

Still walking through the scenery created by the “Domingão” team, Gilberto Gil observed a radio similar to the one he had in the 50’s, when he lived in his family’s house in Salvador. He recalled the fact that there was no television at that time, and that he followed the 1950 World Cup on the radio..

Afterwards, Gil still recalled the time of the Brazilian Military Dictatorship, a state that lasted between 1964 and 1985: he and his friend, Caetano Veloso, were exiled by the government of exception shortly after the publication of the infamous AI-5 (Institutional Act nº 5)document that was responsible for stopping several liberties of the Brazilian people.