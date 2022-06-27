“Give me love all my life”

This Sunday morning (26), Actress Guta Stresser used her Instagram Stories to make a sad outburst by announcing that her dog, Amelie Poulin, died. “I wanted to let my friends and people know that Amelie Poulin died this morning, sleeping. Here in the room with me. That’s it, she was very old already”, she began.

Then, Guta returned to mourn the death of the animal and thanked the dog for the time he stayed by his side. “I wanted to thank you for all the love Poulin has given us all our lives. Everyone here is sad, but at the same time very grateful for this beautiful life.“, she lamented, not hiding her tears.

During the night, Guta published on his Instagram account a public tribute to Poulain. “I can’t say anything. There’s no way. It’s a lot of love and you can’t measure it. To put it into words. I love you Poulin. Thank you for so much love. You’re the best puppy a human can have! I love you baby”, he wrote. the actress.

diagnosis of sclerosis

The actress recently revealed that she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, a chronic autoimmune demyelinating neurological disease caused by inflammatory and degenerative mechanisms. In an interview with Veja magazine, the actress gave an emotional statement about the moment she received the diagnosis of the disease.

“Experts do not know why this process is triggered. What is proven is that it affects movements and speech. I was very afraid. A movie was unfolding in my head in which I was completely incapacitated. But, with the help of the neurologist, I understood that diagnosis is not a sentence and that, although the disease has no cure, it does have treatment,” she said in an excerpt of the conversation.