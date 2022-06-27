Gkay: experts assess influencer’s relentless pursuit of beauty | celebrities

Reproduction/Instagram – 05.04.2022 Gkay in photo from social networks

This week, the influencer Gkay caught the attention of the internet on account of matters related to appearance. The comedian is an open adept of aesthetic procedures and, in addition, adopted a platinum look, with a lace with blonde strands and discolored eyebrows – which divided the opinion of the followers.

Until last year, in an interview, the influencer took on a bichectomy, facial harmonization, botox and lip fillers. In addition to these, Gkay also invested in a lipo lad, surgery to highlight the muscles of the abdomen.

All these procedures carried out in a short period of time, added to the great exposure that the influencer guarantees on social networks, became a full plate for the comedian’s followers to feel free to give their opinion on the artist’s look.

“What a disgrace** this six-pack surgery and thin arms because you don’t work out (laughs). “Ugly cape**”, criticized an internet user. “It’s paid (laughs), and it really is, because the surgeon was the one who received the hefty sum”, commented another. “She looks like the human Ken”, tweeted another.

Being the target of offensive comments, the influencer vented on the internet, asked for “peace” and recalled her own trajectory: “WANT TO TALK ABOUT ME????????? leave home early ALONE face the world, face NO, face EVERYONE, work every day non-stop, support ALL YOUR FAMILY, ALONE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! then you talk about me fd *”, she commented.

Fame, exposure and the relentless pursuit of beauty

Gkay is 29 years old and has nearly 20 million followers on Instagram. She started her career in 2013 on YouTube, sharing humorous content. Thus, the exposure of life has been constant for almost 10 years. This must be analyzed according to the psychoanalyst and doctor in Psychology from USP Leonardo Goldberg, a specialist in the subject “society of the spectacle”, when one thinks of the influencer’s incessant search for beauty.

In a conversation with iG Gente, the specialist explained that image distortion is common in humanity. According to him, the vision we build of ourselves is based on our relationship with the other. In this sense, a famous person ends up suffering even more from this search for beauty – since she does not have a social cycle restricted to friends and family, but to 20 million people, as in the case of Gkay.

Reproduction / Editing Gkay before and after procedures

“In a public figure, this ‘other’ is so many that it becomes something almost monstrous. There are many ‘others’. And the worst way in this situation is to try to correspond to what we assume is the expectation of that other person. Look perfect, be thin, dye your hair. Celebrities are very much crossed by these demands”, analyzes Leonardo.

Another problem seen by the doctor is in relation to social networks. According to him, platforms require comparison between users from their structure. “The internet has no pause. We are constantly comparing ourselves on social media and collecting the aesthetic references of the moment. The point is that these references are unreachable as they are filtered and seen in other perspectives,” he clarifies.

For the doctor, therefore, Gkay’s experience on social networks are powerful triggers for the influencer to continue in the search for new aesthetic procedures. “If I go on Instagram now and I don’t have my self-esteem hit it’s because there’s something wrong with me”, joked the doctor. Leonardo says that it is common for celebrities to feel “indebted” to fans and increasingly seek to deliver what they believe the public expects, including the aesthetic factor.

“The famous sometimes fall into the mistake that there is a relationship in which the other [fãs] demand and what it can supply. There is none”, explained the psychologist. For Leonardo, influencers need to be more human, breaking the stereotype of strength and, in addition, knowing how to measure how important the opinion of others is for making personal decisions. According to him, aesthetic procedures are no longer healthy when joy or personal achievements are focused only on aesthetics.

Is Appearance Criticism a Crime?

The relationship between fans and idols on social networks sounds like a false proximity, as these platforms allow direct interaction. Which was impossible a few years ago when the big gun of visibility was concentrated on televisions. It turns out that the interaction on social networks not only allows contact with fans, but also with haters.

Gkay in the last week was the target of offensive comments that addressed not only his appearance, but also his personality. To what extent is this allowed? This was one of the questions asked to Marcelo Crespo, coordinator of the ESPM Digital Law course. According to the expert, Brazilian legislation does not have a specific law for haters, but it is eventually possible to hold users responsible who take advantage of their anonymity to detonate a famous person on the internet.

The expert, however, warns that it is necessary to understand the conduct of the acts performed. For example, in the case of an offense that is not categorized as an insult, defamation or threat, the law understands as an opinion, which is provided for in freedom of expression. However, the professor reiterates that, in Brazil, this freedom is not unlimited.

“There are limitations to certain types of demonstrations. We are free to manifest ourselves, but our identity cannot be hidden. I can be held responsible if my free expression of thought is offensive to someone else’s right”, he explains.

Regarding the case of Gkay, for example, Marcelo evaluates some comments received by the influencer and concluded: “Calling her ugly is freedom of expression and does not constitute a crime. It’s not polite, but it’s not a crime either. It would be a crime, however, if some of these comments defamed her, for example, accusing her of stealing, embezzling money, etc. That would be a crime against honor.”

