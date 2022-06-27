Globo boss explains reason for casting Jade Picon for soap opera

The casting of Jade Picon for Travessia, a soap opera that will replace Pantanal in the 9 pm band on Globo, caused revolt in many artists. Actresses such as Anna Rita Cerqueira, Nina Tomsic and Ana Hikari showed discontent by posting criticisms on social networks about choosing the digital influencer for a role in Gloria Perez’s soap opera. To enable the former BBB’s presence in the plot, Globo was forced to pay a union fee to Sated-RJ (Sindicato dos Artistas e Técnicos em Estáculos de Diversions of the State of Rio de Janeiro).

Since Jade does not have a labor record (DRT), Globo will have to pay 20% of the ex-BBB’s total contract to the union, monthly, until the expiry date of the document. In a conversation with columnist Guilherme Ravache, from UOL, Ricardo Waddington, director of Entertainment at Globo, denied that there was a specific movement by the leading broadcaster to bring influencers to television. However, according to him, opportunities are seized when they arise.

Regarding the casting of a professional for a job because of the number of followers, Waddington said that “it depends on the nature of the project, but as far as dramaturgy is concerned, there is no interference. That’s not what will dictate the choice. On commercial projects, probably some. There is no resistance, but neither is there an effort (to choose digital influencers). The lineup complies with other criteria.”

“Many things inspire a director when it comes to casting. It’s technical, but also very intuitive. And in one of the many casting meetings for the soap opera, her name came up in the middle of a conversation. Everyone immediately recovered her image on the BBB and associated it with the character”, said the boss of Globo. In the story of Travessia, Jade Picon will play Chiara, a digital influencer victim of fake news.

“We saw that it had a lot to do. From there, we went back, did tests. Jade’s physical type, plus the temperament she showed at the BBB, the way she communicated with people in the house and with the public, all this accredited her to audition for a character who had these same characteristics”, he said. Ricardo Waddington.