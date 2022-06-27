Globo ignores Manoel Soares and Patricia Poeta warns: ‘Meeting is with me’ | Gabriel Perline

Reproduction / Globe Patricia Poeta announces that the Meeting will be presented by her. Where is Manoel Soares?

Globo launched a new call in its programming to warn the public about the change in the morning schedule, which will take place from July 4th, and a very strange situation happened: the station completely ignored Manoel Soares and placed Patricia Poeta as the only presenter of the show. Meeting, which is still under the command of Fátima Bernardes.

The video begins with Patricia meeting Ana Maria Braga at Mais Você’s studio. The two talk and mention the change in the schedule of the attractions, which will reverse their schedules in the schedule. In the sequence, Maria Beltrão joins the two to give a spoiler of what É De Casa will be like under her command.

When Globo informed the press about the departure of Fátima Bernardes from Encontro, it wrote in its statement that the program would be presented by Patricia and Manoel Soares, as has been done for a few years when the current incumbent takes a vacation. The two usually have the same weight and volume of participation. And in the official note, that was exactly what was implied.

But now, with this call going into her commercial breaks, Patricia is shown as the morning’s only presenter. And to reinforce this idea, she still says the following text in the video:

“The meeting is now with me, and it’s earlier. At 9:30 am, right after Bom Dia Brasil”, says the new presenter. On social media, some netizens missed Manoel Soares and found Patricia’s text strange, who takes possession of the Meeting and doesn’t even mention her partner’s name.

Watch the call: