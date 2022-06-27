Globo reporter reveals that he has Parkinson’s disease: “It fell like an anvil”







Renata Capucci, 49, revealed a diagnosis of Parkinson’s Photo: Raquel Cunha/Globo

Journalist Renata Capucci revealed that she was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease four years ago. The reporter decided to open the game about the condition on Globo’s podcast ‘This is Fantastic’, about neurodegenerative diseases.

“My time has come, my time has come to set myself free. Because living with that secret is bad. You feel like you’re living a fake life, because part of you is one way and you keep hiding the other part from other people, in my case most people, because I’m a public person. I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in October 2018 when I was 45 years old. Today, I’m 49,” she stated.

Renata began to feel the first symptoms while participating in the ‘Popstar’ program. She was one of the finalists of the musical attraction of Rede Globo presented by Fernanda Lima. The diagnosis scared the journalist.

“I was in the middle of the Popstar show, which I was on, which I was singing. I started with the symptoms a little bit earlier. I started to limp and people would say to me, ‘Why are you limping, Renata?’ I said: ‘I’m not limping’. I didn’t realize I was limping. Then I went for physiotherapy, osteopathy and things didn’t change. And then at a certain moment, in the middle of Popstar, after the sixth program, I was at home and my arm went up on its own, stiff. And my husband who is a doctor, right after the program, took me to a hospital that had a neurological emergency and I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s. It fell like an anvil on top of my head”.

When sharing about her condition, Renata said she would like to encourage others who are going through the same situation. According to data from the World Health Organization (WHO), Brazil has 200,000 people with the disease.

“It’s just that I’m here to say this to you, whoever’s listening to the podcast, because I’m alive. Four years later, I’m fine, I’m happy. I don’t want to become a martyr. I don’t want you to feel sorry for me. . On the contrary, I’m proud of my trajectory. I’m proud of the way I face this disease, because I face it head on today. I’ve been through all the phases, from depression, denial. Today, I’m in phase five that I look this disease in the face and I say: ‘Mr Parkinson, I have you, you don’t have me’. I do everything I can with exercise, with medication and I have a positive life. I feel happy, despite everything. I’m not a café au lait because I have Parkinson’s disease, I do all the subjects. I don’t feel diminished”, she declared.