Glove de Pedreiro says he had his cell phone hacked and cites ex-businessman – 06/26/2022

Digital influencer Iran Ferreira, known as Luva de Pedreiro, said today that he had his cell phone hacked and that’s why he stopped using the Whatsapp application. In a sequence of stories on Instagram, the Bahian stated that the Whatsapp number he used had been made by Allan de Jesus, his former manager, with whom he had recently broken up.

“I had a WhatsApp that my ex-manager made, and it disappeared from my cell phone. They hacked my WhatsApp. Any message that arrives I didn’t send it. Don’t send a message anymore, no, they hacked my WhatsApp. my other manager. Oxi, boy”, said the influencer.

Luva and Allan are in litigation after details of the agency relationship between the two became public. Luva announced a pause in the production of her videos because she would be unhappy with the way Allan manages his contracts. The businessman stated that Luva still has R$ 2 million to receive from advertising agreements.

The influencer, in turn, stated that he already has a new team of agents and treats Allan as his former manager. Last week’s UOL report shows that Luva is entitled to only 45% of the company created by Allan to receive the amounts earned by the influencer.

In today’s stories, Luva also stated that he is with his family, “peaceful”: “But I’m fine, I’m fine, thank God. I’m with my family, peaceful.” Wanted by Whatsapp to comment on the alleged hacking of the influencer’s phone, Allan de Jesus had not responded until the publication of this report.