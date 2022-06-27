Glove de Pedreiro says he had his WhatsApp account hacked







Glove of Pedreiro had WhatsApp account hacked (Reproduction/Instagram) Photo: Launch!

After five days without making any publications, Mason’s Glove took to social media this Sunday afternoon. Through a video, the influencer revealed that his WhatsApp account was hacked.

“My troops, guys, I have a WhatsApp here, guys, which my ex-manager did, guys, and it disappeared from my cell phone. I don’t have it, they hacked my WhatsApp. Any message that gets there, it wasn’t me I sent it. My WhatsApp disappeared, I don’t send a message to that WhatsApp, they hacked me. It was my other manager who did it,” Luva said in her Instagram stories.

After informing his followers about what happened, Luva published a photo to confirm that the account had been hacked.

Despite the concern, Luva made a point of reassuring his followers and saying they were fine.

“Speak up, my troops, but I’m in a good mood, I’m fine, thank God, I’m with my family, thank God. We are Brazilians, we never give up. Receive, thank God! heavy troops, I’m with my family, thank God! We are us! We Brazilians never give up. Receive!”, said Luva.

It is not the first controversy that the influencer gets involved. In the last few days, there has been a lot of news about the Luva’s relationship with her manager, Allan Jesus. According to a column by Leo Dias, from the website metropolises, the influencer had only BRL 7,500 in accounts.





Despite the rumors, Allan published a video last Thursday defending himself against the accusations and stated that the influencer will receive millionaire amount. The controversy has been stirring social media in recent days.

In the video published this Sunday, Luva claims that the WhatsApp account belonged to her former manager. After the revelation, there were new rumors that the influencer had broken up with Allan Jesus.

Luva de Pedreiro is the Brazilian influencer with the most followers on social media. The 20-year-old won the hearts of millions with his charisma and humility. With the news that has been released about Luva’s career, many fans have been supporting the influencer on social media.