Glove of Pedreiro loses access to WhatsApp and TikTok accounts: “That’s esculhambação”

The digital influencer Iran Ferreira, known as Luva de Pedreiro, made a series of outbursts in the Stories of his official Instagram account this Sunday (26) and said that he has no access to his other social networks. After announcing that he had WhatsApp hacked, now the young man reported that he also lost access to his TikTok account.

“Tell my troops, that’s scum… Tell the truth, I’m not even messing with TikTok and it’s asking for a password to enter now. Only the people there, my ex-managers, know the password. .. I started on TikTok alone, and God, everyone knows, oxe”, complained the Bahian, desperate with the situation. Also in stories, he showed that accounts ask for access confirmations and he has no way of informing.

In recent days, Luva de Pedreiro announced a pause in recording videos and left followers worried. The young man ended up confessing the controversy with his then manager Allan Jesus. In the last week, the financial situation of Iran Ferreira came to light. Despite having signed a million-dollar contract, the young man had R$ 7,500 distributed in two accounts.

The businessman even claimed the existence of a third account, without mentioning the value, but the influencer’s new entrepreneurs reported that Luva de Pedreiro is unaware of its existence. When managed by Allan, the influencer even had contracts with brands denied, invitations from influencers and participation in programs refused, which were questioned by fans. Iran is 20 years old and is currently the most followed football influencer on Instagram with over 15 million followers. On TikTok, he has over 17 million subscribers.