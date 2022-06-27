“Go back”: vice governor of SC explains video in which Bolsonaro would have asked for distance

This Saturday morning, the 25th, the March for Jesus was held in Balneário Camboriú, on the coast of Santa Catarina. President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was present, along with the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, and businessman Luciano Hang, from Lojas Havan.

In a video circulating on social media, President Jair Bolsonaro reportedly asked vice-governor Daniela Reinehr to distance himself, saying “Go back, my God in heaven”.

However, she explains that the request was for Jorge Seif, pre-candidate for senator from SC, nominated and supported by the president. Daniela also says that Bolsonaro has always respected her and that it was an honor and exciting to participate in the event.

Check out the video and the explanation of the lieutenant governor:





