Government blocks 44% of transfers to scientific research

A survey by the National Council of Foundations to Support Higher Education Institutions and Scientific and Technological Research (Confies) showed that the government of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has promoted constant cuts in the budget of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, putting at risk several studies in progress in the country.

In May, transfers of 1.8 billion reais from the portfolio’s budget to the National Fund for Scientific and Technological Development (FNDCT) were blocked. Shortly thereafter, a new announcement raised the figure to 2.5 billion. The federal government’s move aims to reduce budget cuts in other ministries, relegating science to a level of lesser importance.

In addition to promoting cuts, the government makes it difficult for public universities to seek value capture for research and has advocated for a reduction in the redistribution of pre-salt resources that are currently destined for educational institutions.

The blocked amount of the FNDCT represents 44.76% less of the transfer intended for research than the budget made for 2021. The blockade will impact at least 52 research projects whose theme is the Amazon, biotechnology, climate change, sustainable crop protection products and mining.

Representatives of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation say the funds will be released in full as research needs it.

However, the scientific community is apprehensive as the Bolsonaro government has constantly attacked the sector and sought ways to strangle transfers.

An example was a provisional measure issued in 2022 that could reallocate more than 1 billion reais from research projects for the renewal of the truck fleet. The amounts originate from the mandatory financial compensation carried out by oil and natural gas exploration and production companies.

This year alone, resources destined for development and innovation should exceed 3 billion reais.