Government of SP announces reduction of ICMS and average price of fuel should be below R$ 6.50 | Sao Paulo

“If today we have gasoline at an average price of R$ 6.97, we will have an average price below 6.50 with this decision”, said Garcia.

São Paulo is the first state in the country to comply with the new law. ICMS is a state tax, makes up the price of most products sold in the country and is responsible for most of the taxes collected by the states.

The new rule received criticism from states and municipalities for the loss of revenue. In São Paulo, according to Finance Secretary Felipe Salto, the estimated loss is R$ 4.4 billion per year.

“We have a price policy that belongs to Petrobras, which is national, so the government of São Paulo applies this reduction in rates, compromising investments in health, education and other areas”, said the governor.

The ICMS collection has a budget linked to it, with defined percentages, such as 30% for education and 12% for health. “So, when you reduce ICMS collection, you take R$ 1.2 billion from education, about R$ 600 million from health and so on,” said Garcia.

The governor also said that with this reduction he hopes that Petrobras and the federal government will avoid increasing gasoline prices in the country on a recurring basis as has happened.

“ICMS is not and has never been the villain of fuel prices in this country,” said Garcia.

Despite the reduction, it is up to the gas stations to decide to pass on the decrease in value to the gas pumps.

“We live in a capitalist, liberal country, without price controls. What Procon can and will do is to disclose average prices to identify the stations that are passing on the ICMS reduction at the tip and those that are not. fine, do nothing more than this disclosure”, said the governor.

How is the price of gasoline composed?

ICMS is just a part of the total value of gasoline. The formation of fuel prices is composed of the price exercised by Petrobras in the refineries, plus federal (PIS/Pasep, Cofins and Cide) and state (ICMS) taxes, in addition to the cost of distribution and resale.