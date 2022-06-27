Government of SP reduces ICMS on gasoline from 25% to 18%

Abhishek Pratap 5 hours ago News Comments Off on Government of SP reduces ICMS on gasoline from 25% to 18% 6 Views

Government of SP reduces ICMS on gasoline from 25% to 18%

Rodrigo Garcia, PSDB candidate for the government of São Paulo. Photo: Government of the State of São Paulo

The governor of Sao Paulo, Rodrigo Garcia (Photograph)from the PSDB, announced this Monday that it will reduce the ICMS on gasoline from 25% to 18%.

Garcia said that a drop of R$0.48 in the price of fuel at the pump is expected. Thus, according to the governor, the average value of a liter would go from R$6.97 to around R$6.50.

The reduction took effect immediately and responds to the Complementary Law No. 192, recently sanctioned by the federal government, which sets a ceiling of 17% to 18% on ICMS on fuel.

The governor estimated the loss of the measure to the state coffers at R$ 4.4 billion of annual revenue.

He also said that the surplus in the state government’s accounts, R$41.9 billion, excluding interest, will cover revenue losses this year, but there may be difficulties from 2023 onwards.

Garcia also criticized the federal government and accused Petrobras of being the villain of the fuel price crisis.

“We have a problem in the macroeconomy, a problem in the international oil price policy and also in Petrobras, which earns a lot and gives little to the population of this country”said the governor.

Diesel

As for diesel, the ICMS reduction in São Paulo will only be defined after a meeting of the National Council for Finance Policy (Confaz) which is scheduled for this Tuesday (28).

The ICMS tax rate on diesel in the state is 13.3%, that is, it is already below the 17%-18% ceiling stipulated by the new federal law.

More news

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Why the US Department of Defense is Monitoring Shrimp Sounds | Environment

Whale skeletons lie along the coast of Fuerteventura, Canary Islands (Spain), as a brutal reminder …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved